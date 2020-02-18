Carl Lumbly Joins FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER

Deadline reports that Carl Lumbly will star on "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier." The series will premiere in August on Disney Plus.

Lumbly starred recently on "Supergirl." His other television credits include This Is Us, God Friended Me, The Chi, NCIS: Los Angeles, Altered Carbon and SIX. His best-known roles are on "Cagney & Lacy" and "Alias."

Details of his role are currently being kept under wraps.

Marvel Studios' The Falcon and The Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Falcon and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier. The mismatched pair are military vets and former partners of Captain America (who is missing in action after the events of the record-breaking Avengers: Endgame) who team up for a global adventure that will test their survival skills - as well as their patience.

Read the original story on Deadline.





