Carey Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes, Lily James, and Johnny Flynn Will Star in Netflix's THE DIG

Netflix announced the stars of its upcoming film, "The Dig."

Carey Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes, Lily James, and Johnny Flynn will star.

The film revolves around a wealthy widow and the amateur archaeologist who make a historic discovery when excavating the burial mounds on her estate.

See Netflix's tweeted announcement below:

