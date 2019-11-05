Cara Delevingne Will Host New Practical Joke Series for Quibi

Quibi has announced that Cara Delevingne will executive produce and host a new series for the short-form streaming platform to be produced by ITV America's Sirens Media.

In each episode of the show, Cara and a band of female accomplices will wreak havoc, executing a new stunt or practical joke - ranging from the ridiculous to the extreme - often putting themselves in unwieldy and unpredictable situations in the process.

"I am so excited to be partnering with such a revolutionary streaming service like Quibi and cannot wait to unleash some necessary mischief," said Cara Delevingne. "As someone who watches so much content on my phone, this feels like such a perfect partnership"

"Cara's an icon in so many ways, and it's a privilege to partner with her to develop something that authentically encapsulates her unique energy and sensibility," added Sirens Media President Jessica Sebastian. "As far as I know, a series in this space with this level of female guidance and representation, both in front of and behind the camera, is unprecedented, and we're ecstatic to bring this new take on the genre to the ideal platform in Quibi."

The series is produced for Quibi by Sirens Media, an ITV America company, with Jessica Sebastian serving as executive producer.

Actress, musician and style icon Cara Delevingne is one of the most recognizable faces in the world.

Since her film debut in Joe Wright's "Anna Karenina" in 2012, Delevingne has continued to make her mark on the big screen. She's since starred in Luc Besson's Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, DC Comics' Suicide Squad, Chris Foggin's Kids in Love, Joe Wright's Pan, Jake Schrier's Paper Towns based on the book by John Green, Michael Winterbottom's The Face of an Angel, and Matthew Cullen's London Fields. Delevingne can most recently be seen starring in Alex Ross Perry's Her Smell. Later this year, she will be seen in Mitja Okorn's Life in a Year.

This fall, Delevingne made her small screen debut in Amazon's highly anticipated fantasy drama Carnival Row. The eight-episode series which was picked up for a second season, will feature Delevingne opposite Orlando Bloom.

Delevingne has a large passion for music and is a talented singer and drummer. Her Pharrell Williams produced song "I Feel Everything" was featured on the Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets soundtrack.

With over 41 million followers on Instagram and over 10 million on Twitter, Cara continues to be an influential voice on social media. She often uses her platform to speak out about issues on mental health, women's rights and animal conservation.

Delevingne is currently the face of Dior Lipstick, Puma Activewear, Burberry Fragrance, TAG Heuer Watches, and Balmain Handbags.





