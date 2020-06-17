Call For Participants In The 24th Edition Of The Journées De La Culture

The pandemic reminds us every day of the essential role of arts and culture in our society. For the Journées de la culture, it is important more than ever to take the time to properly celebrate these days of cultural activities. So, this year, exceptionally, the event will be held for an entire month, from Friday, September 25 to Sunday, October 25 !

This is an opportunity for all artists, cultural workers and members of the public of all backgrounds, who are gradually resuming their activities or already going full steam ahead, to get together and participate with one accord in the great rebooting of the cultural community.

When the Journées de la culture are held and for as long as it suits, it will be possible for registrants to take advantage of these extended Journées de la culture to promote any initiative that is consistent with this arts and culture event and with the restrictions imposed by the current pandemic. This is also an invitation to experiment: to initiate unusual collaborative efforts, to invest in unaccustomed venues, to establish contact with a new audience . . . In short, to dream, to be daring and to take the time it takes to get there!

New support tools

As part of preparations for the Journées de la culture, support is provided for all activity organizers wishing to take advantage of this service to put on their activities, whether or not they use digital technology. An online interactive program offers a series of learning experiences, workshops, tools and webinars.

Registration and information

Given the exceptional changes made to the 24th edition of the Journées de la culture, the start of registration has been postponed to July 15. Culture pour tous therefore invites artists, artisans, organizations, teachers, business people and municipalities across Quebec to plan and propose one or more activities that introduce people to the very heart of their cultural and artistic practices, whether or not they draw inspiration from the 2020 theme: 1,001 Cultural Occupations.

The registration procedure remains the same and is very simple: Just go to the Journées de la culture website to create your profile or log in to an existing account. As always, the Organizer's Guide contains information and ideas to help everyone make the Journées de la culture a success!

Quebec and Canadian Francophonie teachers can participate in the event by registering for two activities in the educational component. Damien Robitaille is inviting elementary school children to learn and sing together Il me semble, which he composed for the fifth edition of Une chanson à l'école. Manal Drissi is inviting secondary school students to use their critical thinking skills and their creativity to come up with memes based on what they find in banks of heritage images carefully selected for the J'aime les mots activity by the Bibliothèque et Archives nationales du Québec (BAnQ), the Musée de la civilisation and the Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec.

