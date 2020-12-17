CONDOR Moves to Epix

Premium network EPIX® today announced the U.S. debut of season two of the spy-thriller series Condor, from MGM Television and Skydance Television. Based on the novel Six Days of the Condor by James Grady and screenplay "Three Days of the Condor" by Lorenzo Semple Jr. and David Rayfiel, Condor follows CIA analyst Joe Turner (Max Irons) who stumbles onto a plan that threatens the lives of millions. Season one will run on EPIX starting in early March, followed by the U.S. debut of season two later in the year.

Joe Turner has always been conflicted about his work for the CIA. But when something he's discovered gets his entire office killed, leaving Joe as the only survivor and forcing him to go on the run, the theoretical reservations he's harbored turn into all-too-real moral dilemmas. Under pressure, Joe will be forced to redefine who he is and what he's capable of in order to discover the truth and to stop a plot that threatens the lives of millions. In season two of Condor, shocking events back home force Joe Turner to face the demons of his past and return to the CIA's tight-knit Virginia community to find a Russian traitor.

In addition to Irons, Condor season one also stars William Hurt, Leem Lubany, Angel Bonnani, Kristen Hager, with Mira Sorvino and Bob Balaban and special guest star Brendan Fraser. Season two stars Irons, Constance Zimmer, Alexei Bondar, Isidora Goreshter, Hager, Eric Johnson, Toby Leonard Moore, Jonathan Kells Phillips and Rose Rollins, with Hager and Balaban returning.

The series is executive produced by Jason Smilovic, Todd Katzberg, Andrew McCarthy. David Ellison and Dana Goldberg for Skydance Television, Marcy Ross, Shane Elrod and Brian Walsh, John Weber and Frank Siracusa. Smilovic and Katzberg serve as showrunners. The series is produced by MGM Television & Skydance Television with MGM being the lead studio, in association with Paramount Television. Condor is internationally distributed by MGM.

Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) is a leading entertainment company focused on the production and global distribution of film and television content across all platforms. The company owns one of the world's deepest libraries of premium film and television content as well as the premium pay television network EPIX, which is available throughout the U.S. via cable, satellite, telco, and digital distributors. In addition, MGM has investments in numerous other television channels, digital platforms, interactive ventures, and is producing premium short-form content for distribution. For more information, visit www.mgm.com.

Skydance is the diversified media company founded by David Ellison in 2010 to create high-quality, event-level entertainment for global audiences. The Company first launched with Feature Films and has since strategically expanded to include independent Television, Interactive, Animation and New Media studios. Skydance Television, the rapidly growing and critically acclaimed television division launched in 2013, is now a leading supplier of premium scripted content to broadcast, cable and digital. Its expansive slate includes a number of Emmy-nominated series including Grace and Frankie, Altered Carbon and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan as well as Condor, Foundation and Jack Reacher across a range of platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime and Apple TV+.

EPIX®, an MGM company, is a premium television network delivering a broad line-up of quality original series and documentaries, the latest movie releases and classic film franchises - all available on TV, on demand, online and across devices. EPIX® has tripled the amount of original programming on the network and has become a destination for original premium content with series including Godfather of Harlem, starring and executive produced by Forest Whitaker; Perpetual Grace, LTD, starring Sir Ben Kingsley; spy thriller Deep State; epic fantasy drama series Britannia; War of the Worlds, from Howard Overman and starring Gabriel Byrne and Elizabeth McGovern; two-part music docuseries Laurel Canyon; docuseries SLOW BURN based on the hit podcast; docuseries NFL: The Grind, from NFL FILMS and hosted by Rich Eisen; Belgravia, from Julian Fellowes, Gareth Neame and the creative team from Downton Abbey; six-part docuseries Helter Skelter: An American Myth, executive produced and directed by Lesley Chilcott; music docuseries By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem; six-part docuseries Enslaved featuring Hollywood icon and human rights activist Samuel L. Jackson; season two of Pennyworth, the origin story of Batman's butler Alfred; as well as upcoming premieres of drama Chapelwaite, based on the short story Jerusalem's Lot by Stephen King and starring Academy Award winner Adrien Brody; dramedy Bridge and Tunnel, written and directed by Ed Burns and docuseries Fiasco. Launched in October 2009, EPIX® is available nationwide through cable, telco, satellite and emerging digital distribution platforms as well as through its EPIX NOW app, providing more movies than any other network with thousands of titles available for streaming.

