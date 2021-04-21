CODA to Premiere in Theaters and on Apple TV+ on Friday, Aug. 13

Apple Original Films announced TODAY that the critically acclaimed, award-winning film "CODA" will debut in theaters and on Apple TV+ on Friday, Aug. 13.

Written and directed by Siân Heder ("Tallulah," "Little America"), "CODA" was presented in the U.S. Dramatic Competition category at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival and went on to be honored with an unprecedented four awards at the festival: the Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast, the Directing Award, the Audience Award and the Grand Jury Prize.

"CODA" stars Emilia Jones ("Locke & Key"), Eugenio Derbez ("The Casagrandes"), Troy Kotsur ("The Number 23"), Ferdia Walsh-Peelo ("Vikings"), Daniel Durant ("Switched at Birth"), Amy Forsyth ("Beautiful Boy"), Kevin Chapman ("City on a Hill") and Academy Award winner Marlee Matlin ("Children of a Lesser God"), who will be serving as a presenter at the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, April 25.

"CODA" is produced by Vendome Pictures and Pathé, with Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi, Patrick Wachsberger and Jérôme Seydoux serving as producers, and Ardavan Safaee and Sarah Borch-Jacobsen as executive producers.

Seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family - a CODA, child of deaf adults. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur) and working on the family's struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant). But when Ruby joins her high school's choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and soon finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.

Apple TV+ is home to award-winning and critically acclaimed Apple Original films "On The Rocks," from Academy Award winner Sofia Coppola, and starring Rashida Jones and Bill Murray; Oscar, BAFTA, People's Choice and Critics Choice Super Award-nominated "Greyhound" written by and starring Tom Hanks; Academy Award-nominated, AFI Fest-winning animated film "Wolfwalkers"; the Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize winner "Boys State," which also won two Critics Choice Documentary Awards and the SXSW Louis Black "Lone Star" Award; NAACP Image Award winner "The Banker," a film tackling racial injustice, starring Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson; the Cinema for Peace Award-winning film "The Elephant Queen"; Anthony and Joe Russo's new film "Cherry," starring Tom Holland and Ciara Bravo; "Palmer" starring Justin Timberlake, directed by Fisher Stevens; global hit film "Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry," from director R.J. Cutler; and Werner Herzog's Critics Choice Documentary Award-nominee "Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds."

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung, LG, Sony and VIZIO smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.