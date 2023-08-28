COCO Will Return to the El Capitan Theatre with a Live Performance

The fan event screening will take place at 7:00pm on Friday, September 15.

By: Aug. 28, 2023

Continuing the celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary with special engagements of eight classic films, the sixth feature in the celebration is Disney and Pixar’s Coco. Tickets are now on sale.

See the Fiesta of Lights featuring music from the movie before each screening. Plus see the Mariachi Divas and Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles Live on Stage as you enter the theatre!

The fan event screening will take place at 7:00pm on Friday, September 15. Tickets are $50 and include a reserved seat, Light Up Coco Skull Sipper, popcorn, beverage and event credential.

Daily showtimes for “Coco” September 15 through October 1 are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, and 7:00pm.

Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page or by calling 1-800 Disney-6 (347-6396). All seats are reserved. Tickets are $18 for all ages.

The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/.

Photo Credits: © 2023 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.


