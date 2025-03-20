COCO 2 in Development at Pixar for 2029 Release

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Coco 2, the follow-up to the 2017 animated film Coco, is in the works at Pixar Animation Studios, for a planned release sometime in 2029. The announcement was by CEO Bob Iger who said “While the film is just in the initial stages, we know it will be full of humor, heart, and adventure."

Director Lee Unkrick will return for the project, along with co-director Adrian Molina and producer Mark Nielsen. Coco is a 2017 film produced by Pixar Animation Studios and released by Walt Disney Pictures. The story follows a 12-year-old boy named Miguel who is accidentally transported to the Land of the Dead, where he seeks the help of his deceased musician great-great-grandfather to return him to his family among the living and to reverse his family's ban on music. A stage adaptation of the film is also in development at Disney.

Based on an original idea by Lee Unkrich, Coco was directed by him alongside Adrian Molina. The film's voice cast stars Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Alanna Ubach, Renée Victor, Ana Ofelia Murguía, and Edward James Olmos. The movie won two Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song “Remember Me," written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

