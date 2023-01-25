Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Stage Adaptation of COCO in the Works From Disney on Broadway

Mandy Gonzalez then took the stage to sing 'Remember Me' from the film.

Jan. 25, 2023  

Disney's COCO may be headed to the stage soon! During a recent performance as part of the Disney on Broadway Concert Series at EPCOT, it was announced that Disney on Broadway is developing a stage adaptation of the hit film.

Prior to a performance from Broadway veteran Mandy Gonzalez, an announcement was made by L. Steven Taylor that "Coco is now in development at Disney on Broadway to become a live stage show."

No further information was announced as to when or where the show may premiere.

Mandy then took the stage to sing 'Remember Me' from the film. Watch the full video, including the announcement and the performance, below!

Coco is a 2017 film produced by Pixar Animation Studios and released by Walt Disney Pictures. Based on an original idea by Lee Unkrich, it is directed by him and co-directed by Adrian Molina. The film's voice cast stars Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Alanna Ubach, Renée Victor, Ana Ofelia Murguía and Edward James Olmos.

The story follows a 12-year-old boy named Miguel (Gonzalez) who is accidentally transported to the Land of the Dead, where he seeks the help of his deceased musician great-great-grandfather to return him to his family among the living and to reverse his family's ban on music.



