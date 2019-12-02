CNBC to Premiere FIVE DAY BIZ FIX on December 4

Husband and wife team Chrissy and Erik Kopplin are experts at re-imagining small businesses from top to bottom with one objective in mind - to increase revenue. In this six episode series, Erik and Chrissy rely on their years of high-end retail design experience and construction know-how to overhaul a wide range of brick and mortars in just five days - because their clients can't afford to shut down for weeks on end. From a hair salon in Manhattan, to an independent bookstore in Brooklyn, to a bowling alley in New Jersey, Erik and Chrissy find new ways for them to generate profit and get immediate, tangible results.

Wednesday, 12/04/19 at 10PM ET/PT: FIVE DAY BIZ FIX #101 (P): RESTAURANT IN A HOTEL ROOM

Chrissy and Erik Kopplin, owners of KCC Design + Build, find themselves in a tight spot after being hired to transform a tiny Manhattan hotel room into a high-end sushi restaurant and bar. But they have only five days to perform their magic because the hotel owners plan to open the restaurant the day after the re-invention is complete. Can Chrissy and Erik create a trendsetting destination and turn this novel concept into revenue-generating reality?

This Power Couple Transforms Small Businesses In Just 5 Days | Five Day Biz Fix | CNBC Prime





