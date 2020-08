CNBC Announces Updates to Programming Schedule For The Weeks of August 31 and September 8

The scheduling includes new episodes of Jay Leno's Garage.

CNBC has announced updates to its programming schedule for the weeks of August 31 and September 7. The scheduling includes new episodes of Jay Leno's Garage.

Wednesday, 9/2/2020:

10:00 PM Jay Leno's Garage - Top Ten (P): Military & Service Vehicles

1:00 AM Jay Leno's Garage - Top Ten: Military & Service Vehicles

Wednesday, 9/9/2020:

10:00 PM Jay Leno's Garage - America's Toughest (P): Tough Enough

1:00 AM Jay Leno's Garage - America's Toughest: Tough Enough

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You