CMA Presents Jeannie Seely With 2023 Joe Talbot Award

The Country Music Association presented its Joe Talbot Award to COUNTRY MUSIC legend Jeannie Seely on Saturday, Oct. 28. Celebrated for revolutionizing the perception of female Country artists, Seely was surprised with the award on-stage at the Grand Ole Opry during her performance. Following the surprise presentation by CMA Board President Kella Farris, audience members rose to their feet with applause for Seely.

The CMA Joe Talbot Award is presented in recognition of outstanding leadership and contributions to the preservation and advancement of Country Music’s values and tradition. Since its creation in 2001, the award has been presented to 12 individuals: Ken Burns and Dayton Duncan, Janette Carter, Kitty Moon Emery, Merle Haggard, Alan Jackson, George Jones, Charlie Monk, Louise Scruggs, Marty Stuart and Joe Talbot.

“How wonderful to be honored for doing what you love to do and love to share with others! My surprise was obvious since I am rarely at a loss for words, but this caught me totally speechless!” exclaimed Seely. “While COUNTRY MUSIC will always, and must always evolve, we must always remember the Grand Ole Opry is the cornerstone our industry was built on with music that represented the people. My sincere appreciation to CMA and the folks who recognized how much I care, and I’m proud to be in such great company! Thank you!”

As a long-time mentor for many female artists in the genre, Seely’s influence on the format has been undeniable. She took to the stage during the inaugural Fan Fair in 1972 and has remained a devoted supporter and advocate for Country Music. Seely was recognized last year for having the most performances in the Grand Ole Opry’s 98-year history with over 5,000 shows. Her influence extends globally as she continues to engage COUNTRY MUSIC enthusiasts worldwide. Since 2018, she has hosted her own weekly program, "Sunday with Seely," on SiriusXM's Willie's Roadhouse channel, known for its dedication to traditional Country Music. Seely continuously strives to positively represent COUNTRY MUSIC and promote its traditions to generations of fans.

About the COUNTRY MUSIC Association

Founded in 1958, the COUNTRY MUSIC Association is the first trade organization formed to promote a type of music. CMA created the COUNTRY MUSIC Hall of Fame in 1961 to recognize artists and industry professionals with Country Music’s highest honor. Music industry professionals and companies across the U.S. and around the globe are members of CMA.

The organization serves as an educational and professional resource for the industry and advances the growth of COUNTRY MUSIC around the world. This is accomplished through CMA’s core initiatives: the CMA Awards, which annually recognize outstanding achievement in the industry; CMA Fest, which benefits the CMA Foundation and music education and is taped for a three-hour network television special, “CMA Fest”; and “CMA Country Christmas." All of CMA’s television properties air on ABC.

About Jeannie Seely

Jeannie Seely's deep, moving vocals earned her the nickname of “Miss Country Soul,” a title that’s still used today. An esteemed singer, songwriter, producer, actress, author and on-air personality, Seely added another title, “Doctor,” to her resume when she was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Arts from Lincoln Memorial University in 2019.

Seely is the third female Country artist to win a GRAMMY® and the oldest female Grammy-winning artist who is still living. She is among a select group of Country artists who have scored No. 1 hits as a solo artist, duet partner and songwriter. On September 16, 1967, Seely fulfilled her lifelong dream of joining the Grand Ole Opry®, becoming the first Pennsylvania native to do so.

Nearly 56 years later, Seely makes clear that it's still a thrill and an honor each time she performs on the world-famous stage, which she has performed over 5300 times. From her 1966 Top 10 Billboard album, The Seely Style, which featured “Don’t Touch Me,” to her self-produced album, Written in Song, consisting entirely of songs she’s written and recorded for more than 10 COUNTRY MUSIC Hall of Fame members, Seely's recordings have spanned seven decades.

Seely first appeared on the Billboard charts in 1966, continued to score entries for 13 consecutive years on various Billboard charts, and as recently as 2022, has had a presence on the MusicRow charts. Seely also garnered a No. 1 on the Record World Country Singles chart in 1971 and a No. 1 on the Bluegrass TODAY chart in 2019.

In his 2003 book, “Finding Her Voice: The Saga of Women in Country Music,” music critic Robert K. Oermann wrote, “With her chin-out, tough/tender, heart-of-gold manner, Jeannie Seely remains one of Country’s most completely modern female personalities,” and that statement still holds true.

With a strong social media following and over four million views on her YouTube channel, Seely continues expanding her international presence as music sales and fans’ messages pour in. She appeared in Willie Nelson's movie “Honeysuckle Rose” and sang on the film’s RIAA Platinum-certified soundtrack, and for the past four years, Seely has hosted her own show, “Sundays with Seely,” on SiriusXM's Willie's Roadhouse.

She also served as a disc jockey on her own Armed Forces Network Show, which launched after her tour abroad for the troops. She continues to receive letters of appreciation from American soldiers for her support. She is also a fierce advocate for musicians’ rights and takes much pride in her involvement and support for the cause.

Nelson, along with Rhonda Vincent, Bill Anderson, Lorrie Morgan, Ray Stevens and many more of her friends, joined Seely for her most recent recording project on Curb Records, An American Classic, which has seen rave reviews and three radio releases. Most recently, Seely recently won the Song of the Year Award at the Arkansas COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS and was honored with the Mississippi Career Achievement Award at the Mississippi Music Awards. Keep up with all things Jeannie Seely at JeannieSeely.com.

Photo Credit: Chris Hollo Photography/Grand Ole Opry