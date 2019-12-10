CHICK FIGHT Adds Alec Baldwin & Bella Thorne

Deadline reports that Alec Baldwin and Bella Thorne will star alongside Malin Akerman in "Chick Fight," an upcoming comedy from director Paul Leyden. Joseph Downey wrote the script.

Akerman plays Anna, who still hasn't reconciled with the recent death of her adored mother. She's just discovered that her loving and supportive father is gay, and she accidentally burns down her uninsured COFFEE SHOP after learning a thrown joint and a spilled bottle of moonshine don't mix.

Knowing Anna needs to be abruptly shaken and stirred from her deep funk, her best friend takes her to an all-women underground fight club, where she encounters an eclectic cast of characters.

Thorne will play Olivia, while Baldwin is on board as Jack Murphy.

Baldwin is best known recently for playing Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live." His film credits include "The Departed," "Glengarry Glen Ross," and "Beetlejuice."

Thorne is known for "The Duff," "Blended," and "Midnight Sun."

Read the original story on Deadline.





