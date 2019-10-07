CBS News to Present THE FACES OF FAMILY REPRESENTATION

CBS News takes viewers inside the real-life challenges facing migrant families split apart by the Trump administration's "Zero Tolerance" policy in the new CBSN Originals presentation, "The Faces of Family Separation," available here.

Reported by Manuel Bojorquez and a team of journalists from all divisions of CBS News, the documentary provides an immersive look at the hotly debated issue through the eyes of those impacted the most - the fathers, mothers, sons, and daughters separated and unaware when they'll see their family members again.

The documentary follows four families who made the harrowing journey from Central America to the U.S. border fleeing the dangers of gangs, crime, and poverty. They were subsequently detained, and then separated upon entry.

Susana, who migrated with her son Leni, daughter Litzy, and Litzy's father, recounts an incident her son witnessed on a walk that pushed them to leave home in El Salvador, "[a]t that moment he was passing by...a few men were on their way to murder someone. He told me their faces were covered with masks," she continues, "and you know witnesses get killed too."

Another parent, Adelindo, recounts the moment his 7-year-old daughter Angie was taken from him in the U.S., stating "[i]n that moment I wished to die. I would only think about my daughter."

Produced by the team at 48 HOURS, "The Faces of Family Separation" features extensive reporting on the complex and ongoing story of the "Zero Tolerance" policy of prosecuting and detaining those who crossed the U.S. southern border illegally.

The film also explores how these children are coping with the trauma of detention and separation, and the long-term impact it has on their lives as their families wait for asylum court dates that will determine whether they will stay in the United States or be deported.

The documentary is available across all CBS News digital properties including CBSN, CBS News' 24/7 streaming network. The documentary will also stream live on CBSN on Monday, October 7 at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT.

CBSN launched its documentary series, CBSN Originals, in January 2016, adding a new dimension to the network with immersive reports that take a deep dive into some of the key issues driving national and global conversations. To date, CBSN has streamed 42 Originals on a range of topics including the mass migration from Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, social media's role in the violence against the Rohingya minority in Myanmar, gender identity, and the dangerous journey to America through the Darien Gap, among others.





Related Articles View More TV Stories