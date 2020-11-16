CAUGHT IN PROVIDENCE Coming to Law&Crime Network

Law&Crime will start airing episodes on Monday, November 16th.

Law&Crime, the leading 24/7 true crime and live trial network, is adding the hit viral show, Caught in Providence, to its primetime programming lineup. Law&Crime will start airing episodes on Monday, November 16th.

Caught in Providence from Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury takes viewers to Providence Municipal Court in Rhode Island where Judge Frank Caprio delivers everyday justice with heart and humor. With real cases and real people, Judge Caprio uses empathy and a "no nonsense" approach to each case he presides over. From wacky excuses to heartfelt moments, Caught in Providence provides an example of what compassionate justice can look like.

"Law&Crime is thrilled to bring Caught In Providence and Judge Caprio to our viewers and couldn't imagine a better fit for the network," said Andrew Eisbrouch, COO of Law&Crime. "With over 250 episodes already produced, we look forward to adding more great, compelling legal programming to our schedule."

The show comes to Law&Crime with an enormous social media following of over eight million Facebook followers and one million Youtube followers after two successful years in syndication.

"Caught In Providence has found the perfect home at Law&Crime Network," commented Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus, co-presidents of producer-distributor Debmar-Mercury. "We can't think of a better time to bring a feel-good social media sensation like Judge Caprio to this new audience."

Viewers can watch Caught in Providence on Law&Crime Network Monday through Friday with back to back half hour episodes 8pm-9pm ET starting November 16th.

From the high-profile cases to the most compelling local trials, Law&Crime is the leading network offering daily live trial coverage and expert legal commentary and analysis. Created by TV's top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, and backed by A+E Networks, Law&Crime is dedicated to exploring the always intriguing world of the law while also offering original true crime stories and legal programs to a broad, multi-platform audience. Law&Crime is available on basic cable packages in most states in the country and on leading OTT services including fuboTV, Sling, Philo, Vidgo, Xfinity, XUMO and TV Plus, among many others.

