CANAL STREET Arrives On Digital 8/20 and DVD On 9/1

Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) and Smith Global Media announced that the Chicago crime drama CANAL STREET will arrive on digital platforms on August 20, 2019 and DVD on September 1, 2019. The film follows a young man arrested for the murder of a white classmate, while his father embraces his undying faith to fight in court for his son's vindication.



Bryshere Y. Gray ("Empire",Sprinter) and Mykelti Williamson (Forrest Gump, Fences) star in this modern-day thriller, written, produced, and directed by Rhyan LaMarr. Additional cast members includeMekhi Phifer (8 Mile, "ER"), Kevin Quinn ("Bunk'd"), Woody McClain (The New Edition Story), andLance Reddick ("The Wire", John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum).



CANAL STREET is a telling the story of Kholi Styles (Gray) who is trying to get by in an unwelcoming new world. After he becomes the suspect of a mysterious death of a classmate, it's up to his father, Jackie Styles (Williamson), an up-and-coming lawyer from the slums of Chicago, to defend his son in court and battle an outraged public before time runs out. Jackie fights to keep his faith and prove his son is not the monster the world has made him out to be.

Watch the official trailer here:





