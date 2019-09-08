Bryce Dallas Howard's DADS Documentary Lands at Apple

Sep. 8, 2019  
Bryce Dallas Howard's DADS Documentary Lands at Apple

Variety reports that Bryce Dallas Howard's documentary, "Dads," has landed at Apple. The film premieres at the Toronto Film Festival this week, and is appropriately produced by Howard's father, Ron Howard.

The film is billed as a light-hearted look at modern paternity around the world, revealed through anecdotes and wisdom from average dads and celebrities like Will Smith, Jimmy Fallon and Neil Patrick Harris.

Howard directed "Solemates, " a short film that premiered at Sundance in 2015. She's also slated to direct an episode of "The Mandalorian," the highly-anticipated new "Star Wars" series on Disney Plus.

Howard's acting credits include roles in "The Help," "Jurassic World," and "Pete's Dragon." She starred recently as Elton John's mother Sheila in "Rocketman."

Read the original story on Variety.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk



  • Bryce Dallas Howard's DADS Documentary Lands at Apple
  • IT CHAPTER TWO Makes $38.1M on Opening Day; Set For $92M Opening Weekend
  • Crystal Gayle Releases First New Album In 16 Years Today
  • Ashley Sofia Releases Sophomore Album SHADES OF BLUE
  • RATINGS: NFL Season Kicks Off on Top for NBC on Thursday
  • Tove Lo Releases 'Really Don't Like U' Featuring Kylie Minogue