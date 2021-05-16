Bruce Willis and John Travolta Will Reunite in New Film PARADISE CITY

Bruce Willis and John Travolta are starring in a new film together for the first time in 27 years, Deadline reports.

The duo, who appeared together in the film Pulp Fiction in 1994, will reunite for Paradise City, directed by Chuck Russell. The action film begins production on Monday in Maui, Hawaii.

Willis plays Ryan Swan, a renegade bounty hunter who works his way through the Hawaiian crime world to bring vengeance to the kingpin, played by Travolta, who murdered his father.

The lead female role will be played by Praya Lundberg.

Corey Large is co-writing Paradise City with his writing partner Ed John Drake. Large will also star as part of Willis' bounty hunting posse in the film.

Read more on Deadline.