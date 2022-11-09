Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Bruce Springsteen to Premiere New Music on TONIGHT SHOW Takeover

Springsteen will appear on the show from November 14 through 16.

Nov. 09, 2022  

Multi-platinum and 20-time Grammy Award-winning artist Bruce Springsteen returns to 30 Rock for a "Tonight Show" takeover next week following the release of his highly anticipated new album, "Only the Strong Survive" (out this Friday, Nov. 11).

Starting Monday, Nov. 14, Springsteen will appear as lead guest joining host Jimmy Fallon, and performs several times.

Appearing on the show Nov. 14-16, the Boss will debut four songs from his 21st studio album of soul music greats. His final performance will air during "The Tonight Show's" special Thanksgiving episode on Thursday, Nov. 24.

While this marks Springsteen's third appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," it's his first takeover and first musical performance.

For the first time in six years, Springsteen will tour with his legendary E Street Band in 2023 starting Feb. 1 in Tampa, Fla. He'll tour for much of the year in U.S. while also hitting many European cities in the summer.

Previous "Tonight Show" takeovers include multi-platinum singer-songwriter Demi Lovato, Grammy-winning and multi-platinum artist Ariana Grande, global superstars BTS, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus and legendary pop icon Cher.

Springsteen is the latest in a string of A-List celebrities to join "The Tonight Show's" 10th season, which has featured recent appearances by Mariah Carey, Dwayne Johnson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lupita Nyong'o, Tyler Perry, Taylor Swift, Miles Teller, Reese Witherspoon and more; a return to the '80s; and a co-hosting gig by rap superstar Jack Harlow.

"The Tonight Show" is the longest-running talk show on television and the #1 late-night program on digital. Taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.



