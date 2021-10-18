Brianna Bennett Named Senior Vice President, Network Drama for ABC Entertainment

Brianna Bennett has been named senior vice president, Network Drama, ABC Entertainment, it was announced TODAY by Simran Sethi, executive vice president, Development and Content Strategy, ABC Entertainment. In this position, she will lead the drama series development team and oversee the department's day-to-day operations, including creatively supervising production of new drama pilots for ABC.

"Brianna is an amazing creative executive whose intellect, instinct and passion will drive our drama development forward as we continue to prioritize, nurture and sustain culturally inclusive and impactful storytelling," Sethi said in making the announcement. "Her depth of experience and love of broadcast television will serve ABC's commitment to bold and groundbreaking content with a watchful eye toward intersectionality."

"I'm looking forward to working with Simran and the entire team on developing the next great drama for ABC, a network that has long been defined by some of the most important and trailblazing shows of our time," said Bennett. "This is an exhilarating time to be a creator and writer in entertainment, especially for new and up-and-coming voices - there's no limit to the stories we can tell."

Bennett arrives from ViacomCBS, where she served as vice president, Drama Development, since 2014. In this role, she was actively involved with the development of "Evil" and "Seal Team" for CBS/Paramount+; "Clarice" and "NCIS: Hawai'i" for CBS; "Dynasty," "Nancy Drew," "In the Dark" and "Walker" for The CW; "Insatiable" for Netflix; "The Lost Symbol" for Peacock; and the upcoming "Good Sam" (CBS), and "4400" and "Tom Swift" (The CW), among others.

Prior to ViacomCBS, Bennett worked at FOX, where she helped develop "Sleepy Hollow," "The Following," "Gang Related," "Almost Human," "Red Band Society" and "Empire."

After attending film school at Ohio University, she entered the entertainment business as a member of the television literary department at BWCS/ICM.

Bennett was named one of the 35 Under 35 Top Executives to Watch by The Hollywood Reporter in 2015, and one of CSQ's NextGen10 the following year.