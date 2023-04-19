Brian Cox, Kelly Reilly & More Join LITTLE WING Film at Paramount+

Paramount+ has announced the start of production and cast for the service's latest original coming-of-age film, LITTLE WING, from Awesomeness and inspired by the New Yorker article of the same name by Susan Orlean. The film starts production this month in Portland, Ore.

LITTLE WING follows Kaitlyn, a 13-year-old girl who, reeling from her parents' divorce and the pending loss of her home, is drawn into the world of pigeon racing. She hopes to solve her family's financial woes by stealing a valuable bird, but instead forms a bond with the owner who cultivates her love of the sport.

Starring in LITTLE WING are Brian Cox ("Succession") as Jaan, the pigeon racer; Kelly Reilly (YELLOWSTONE, "Here," "A Haunting in Venice") as Maddie, Kaitlyn's mom; Brooklynn Prince ("Cocaine Bear," "The Florida Project") as Kaitlyn; and Che Tafari ("Me Time") as Adam, Kaitlyn's classmate and friend.

Written by Academy Award nominee John Gatins ("Flight"), the film will be directed and executive produced by DGA Award nominee Dean Israelite ("Are You Afraid of the Dark?," "Power Rangers"). John Gatins and Naomi Despres serve as producers. LITTLE WING is executive produced by Karen Rosenfelt, Donald De Line, Susan Orlean, Brian Cox, Don Dunn and Liz Brandenburg.

About Paramount+

Paramount+, a direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, combines live sports, breaking news and a mountain of entertainment.

The premium streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel.

The service is also the streaming home to unmatched sports programming, including every CBS Sports event, from golf to football to basketball and more, plus exclusive streaming rights for major sports properties, including some of the world's biggest and most popular soccer leagues. Paramount+ also enables subscribers to stream local CBS stations live across the U.S. in addition to the ability to stream CBS News Network for 24/7 news and CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis.