Boxing Champion Laila Ali to Host Food Network's CHEF GRUDGE MATCH

Boxing champion Laila Ali is set to host Food Network’s Chef Grudge Match, a single-round, winner-take-all culinary battle where elite chefs come to settle long-standing disputes and bitter rivalries. From employees who have been wronged by their boss to restaurateurs defending their livelihoods from copycats, competing culinary pros put their favorite knives, and egos, on the line in a bid to put old scores to bed.

Each episode features two head-to-head battles where resident judge Jet Tila welcomes a guest judge to help determine who walks out with $10,000 cash, the losing chef's most coveted knife and bragging rights for life. The series premieres Tuesday, August 12 at 9pm ET/PT on Food Network and streams next day on HBO Max.

In the premiere episode, host Laila Ali welcomes Gabe Bertaccini, a Food Network favorite who has been holding a grudge for 15 years against his prodigy, Tyler Romine, who quit Gabe’s catering business with only three days’ notice. And in the second match, Vail Colorado’s Taylor Frankel has a grievance with her former sous chef, Maria Busato, after she opened a rival catering company in the same small town. Across the eight-episode season, battles will be fought over business and recipe rivalries, between students and teachers, and even husband vs. wife, with each match an all-out brawl to settle these grudges once and for all.

Guest judges joining the action across the season include Eric Adjepong, Maneet Chauhan, Adrienne Cheatham, Tiffani Faison, Stephanie Izard, Eddie Jackson, Chris Oh and Claudette Zepeda.

Laila Ali is an undefeated boxing world champion, home chef, wellness advocate, TV host, powerhouse speaker, and the founder of the Laila Ali Lifestyle Brand. As the youngest daughter of global icon and humanitarian Muhammad Ali, Laila proudly carries forward a legacy of excellence, purpose, and impact—building her own path as a fierce competitor and trusted voice in wellness and living with purpose. With a record of 24 wins (21 by knockout) and zero losses, Laila is a five-time boxing world champion who made history as the first woman to provide expert boxing commentary during the 2012 Olympic Games. In 2022, she was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in recognition of her impact on the sport.

In addition to hosting Chef Grudge Match, Ali is a two-time Chopped champion, and guest hosted Beat Bobby Flay among other Food Network appearances. She co-hosted the revival of American Gladiators, was a panelist on We Need to Talk, and hosted Emmy Award-winning Home Made Simple, All-In With Laila Ali, and Everyday Health. She is also the author of Reach: Finding Strength, Spirit, and Personal Power, and bestselling cookbook, Food for Life: Delicious & Healthy Comfort Food from My Table to Yours!

