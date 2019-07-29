Box Office Report: THE LION KING Holds #1 Spot, ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD Opens with $40M

Disney's The Lion King won the box office for a second weekend with an estimated $75.5 million. The film dipped -60.6% in its sophomore weekend as the film's domestic total now stands over $351 million. Internationally, The Lion King added another $142.8 million as its overseas total now stands at $611.9 million for a global total reaching $962.7 million.

Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood came in second with an estimated $40.35 million. The Sony film is the largest opening weekend for Tarantino, beating the $38 million opening for Inglourious Basterds back in August 2009.

Spider-Man: Far from Home came in at third with an estimated $12.2 million. Entering its fourth week in release, the film has a domestic total just shy of $345 million. Far from Home topped $1 billion worldwide this weekend.

Disney/Pixar's Toy Story 4 took the number four spot with $9.87 million, entering in its sixth week of release, for a domestic total of $395.6 million. Internationally the animated feature added $19.4 million for an overseas total of $522.3 million.

Rounding out the top five is the Paramount thriller Crawl from director Alexandre Aja, which earned an estimated $4 million resulting in a domestic total of over $31 million.

A24's release of The Farewell expanded into 135 locations (+100) this weekend and landed a spot in the top ten with an estimated $1.55 million ($11,150 PTA).

Disney's Aladdin also topped $1 billion globally this weekend, adding an additional $2.9 million domestically and another $7.2 million internationally for a global yoysl that now stands at $1.009 billion.

In limited release, Neon's Honeyland debuted with an estimated $29,999 in two locations; Kino Lorber's The Mountain opened in two theaters with an estimated $16,013; PBS and Frontline's For Sama opened in three locations with an estimated $9,350 ($3,117 PTA); and Magnolia's Mike Wallace is Here debuted in three locations with an estimated $19,500 ($6,500 PTA).

Read the full report at Box Office Mojo.





