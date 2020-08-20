Black Wall Street Feature BLACK to Be Produced By Alta Global Media, Cake Studios, and The Beza Bros

BLACK approaches the tragic events of Tulsa 1921 from a unique angle and simultaneously speaks to the current moment in our history.

Alta Global Media's Steven Adams and Theo Dumont have teamed with Cake Studios, the Los Angeles based production company run by Blake Reading and Carla Westlund to produce the Black Wall Street feature film BLACK, written by one half of the writing, acting, and producing duo, The Beza Bros: Zondwayo Beza, and his brother Dingani Beza who are also producing.

Alta Global Media and Cake Studios are both part of TheMachine's Verified Member Network. The feature film marks the first collaboration between the two companies.

"We're ecstatic to be working with Alta's executive leadership and roster of talent, as they are among a short list of curated talent changing the face of entertainment on a global scale," says Kevin Herrera, CEO of TheMachine. "BLACK is a vital story, more timely than ever, and we are thrilled to be part of it's journey to the screen."

The story of the Black Wall Street Massacre is an American tragedy that saw mobs of white citizens attacking the historic Tulsa Greenwood District, burning it to the ground and murdering an estimated 300 Black residents. The story has controversially been kept out of history books for nearly one hundred years. In light of the Black Lives Matter movement, BLACK aims to bring truth to Black history and the existence of the rampant racism of America's past and present.

"BLACK approaches the tragic events of Tulsa 1921 from a unique angle and simultaneously speaks to the current moment in our history in a way that sets it apart," says Steven Adams of Alta Global Media. "As America reckons with the truth of its complicated past, the vision of The Beza Brothers could not be more timely. We are proud to collaborate on this extraordinary project."

The Beza Bro's took a passion to the Tulsa Massacre long before the "Black Lives Matter" movement began, and have spent years perfecting the story to get it just right. Furthermore, they spent much of their time writing the screenplay while in Tulsa to not only connect with locals and their families, but to accurately capture the feel and air of the town as well.

"The Beza Bros are the most gifted writers that we have had the privilege and honor of working with, and we feel just as thrilled to partner with powerhouses Steven and Theo to bring this long overdue story to the big screen. As we are fast approaching THE 100 year anniversary, Zondwayo has found the most honest and impactful way of telling this story that not only Americans, but the world, needs to see", said Reading and Westlund.

"All stories are a journey, but not all journeys are relatable. Understanding someone's journey is key. I want the audience to be able to understand why these people existed, and the manner in which many of their lives were taken. That is what cuts deeply. Some stories simply intrigue, while others leave us deeply scarred and searching for more meaning." Said Zondwayo Beza.

Alta Global Media specializes in management, production, marketing and publicity for international talent and media companies.

The Beza Bros are represented by Reading at the management outfit, TheMachine.

