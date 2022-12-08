Billy Crudup's HELLO TOMORROW! to Premiere on Apple TV+ on February

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dec. 08, 2022  

Apple TV+ TODAY unveiled the premiere date and a first look at "Hello Tomorrow!," the new 10-episode dramedy starring and executive produced by Emmy and Critics Choice Award winner Billy Crudup ("The Morning Show").

The highly anticipated half-hour series is set to make its global debut on Friday, February 17, 2023 with the first three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through April 7, 2023 on Apple TV+.

Set in a retro-future world, "Hello Tomorrow!" centers around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Crudup stars as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition, whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers, revitalizes his desperate customers, but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him.

The ensemble cast starring alongside Crudup includes Haneefah Wood ("Truth Be Told," "One Day at a Time"), Alison Pill ("Them," "The Newsroom"), Nicholas Podany ("Harry Potter And The Cursed Child"), Dewshane Williams ("The Umbrella Academy," "In the Dark"), Emmy Award winner Hank Azaria ("Brockmire," "Ray Donovan"), Matthew Maher ("Our Flag Means Death"), and Academy Award nominee Jacki Weaver ("Silver Linings Playbook," "Animal Kingdom").

"Hello Tomorrow!," produced by MRC Television, is co-created by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen. Stephen Falk ("You're the Worst"), Jonathan Entwistle ("The End of the F***ing World"), Bhalla and Jansen serve as executive producers alongside Crudup. Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil and Noah Weinstein serve as executive producers for Mortal Media.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens.

After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 293 wins and 1,256 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy "Ted Lasso" and this year's Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA."



