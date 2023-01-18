Billie Eilish Concert Film is Coming to New York City
Billie Eilish Live at The O2 (Extended Cut) will be shown in movie theaters worldwide.
Due to overwhelming global fan demand, 300 new movie theaters have been added to view the breathtaking live concert film Billie Eilish Live at The O2 (Extended Cut). The addition of these sites brings the total to approximately 2500 venues in 70 countries and territories worldwide.
The never-before-seen Extended Cut version of this compelling concert film takes viewers on a visually captivating journey from beginning to end, to the heart of Eilish's record-breaking sold-out "Happier Than Ever, The World Tour."
It features the full-length concert performance as well as intimate and unforgettable moments between Billie and her audience. In just over 95 minutes, the concert film features 27 songs, including hits and fan-favorites "bad guy," "Therefore I Am," "bury a friend," "my future," "Happier Than Ever," "everything i wanted," "Your Power," and many more.
Tickets are on sale now at BillieAtTheO2.com.
Billie Eilish Live at The O2 (Extended Cut) will be shown in movie theaters worldwide via Trafalgar Releasing, including the following local cinemas.
Billie Eilish Live at The O2 (Extended Cut) Screenings
|Sheepshead Bay Stm 14 IMAX & RPX
|3907 Shore Pkwy
|BROOKLYN, NY
|11235
|AMC Clifton Commons 16
|405 ROUTE 3 E
|CLIFTON, NJ
|07014
|AMC Danbury 16
|4 INTERNATIONAL DR
|DANBURY, CT
|06810
|Deer Park Stm 16 IMAX & RPX
|1050 The Arches Circle
|DEER PARK, NY
|11729
|AMC Monmouth Mall 15
|180 STATE ROUTE 35
|EATONTOWN, NJ
|07724
|AMC Jersey Gardens 20
|651 KAPKOWSKI ROAD
|ELIZABETH, NJ
|07201
|Farmingdale Stm 10 & IMAX
|20 Michael Avenue
|FARMINGDALE, NY
|11735
|Showcase College Point
|2855 Ulmer St
|FLUSHING, NY
|11354
|AMC Freehold 14
|101 TROTTERS WAY
|FREEHOLD, NJ
|07728
|Hazlet 12
|2821 Highway 35
|HAZLET, NJ
|07730
|Showcase Island 16
|185 Morris Avenue
|HOLTSVILLE, NY
|11742
|Kaufman Astoria Stm 14 & RPX
|35-30 38th St
|LONG ISLAND CITY, NY
|11101-1401
|Reading Manville 12
|180 N. Main St.
|MANVILLE, NJ
|08 835
|AMC New Brunswick 18
|17 US HIGHWAY #1
|NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
|08901
|AMC 34th Street 14
|312 WEST 34TH STREET
|NEW YORK, NY
|10001
|Essex Crossing & RPX
|115 Delancey St
|NEW YORK, NY
|10002
|Union Square Stm 17
|850 Broadway
|NEW YORK, NY
|10003
|AMC Lincoln Square 13
|1998 BROADWAY
|NEW YORK, NY
|10023
|AMC Empire 25
|234 W 42nd St
|NEW YORK, NY
|10036
|iPic Theaters Fulton Market
|11 Fulton St
|NEW YORK, NY
|10038
|AMC Kips Bay 15
|570 2nd Ave
|NEW YORK, NY
|10016-6307
|Commerce Center Stm 18 & RPX
|2399 Route 1 South
|NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ
|08902
|AMC Garden State 16
|1 GARDEN STATE PLAZA (RT 4 & 17)
|PARAMUS, NJ
|07652
|AMC Port Chester 14
|40 WESTCHESTER AVE
|PORT CHESTER, NY
|10573
|Galleria Mall Stm 16
|2001 South Road
|POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
|12601
|AMC Rockaway 16
|363 MOUNT HOPE AVENUE
|ROCKAWAY, NJ
|07866
|ShowPlace 14 Secaucus
|650 Plaza Dr.
|SECAUCUS
|07094
|Hadley Theatre Stm 16
|1000 Corporate CT
|SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
|07080-2425
|Staten Island Stm 16 & RPX
|2474 Forest Avenue
|STATEN ISLAND, NY
|10303
|AMC Stony Brook 17
|2196 NESCONSET HIGHWAY
|STONY BROOK, NY
|11790
|Cinemark Watchung and XD
|1670 US Route 22
|WATCHUNG, NJ
|07069
|AMC Wayne 14
|67 WILLOWBROOK BLVD
|WAYNE, NJ
|07470
|AMC Palisades 21
|4403 PALISADES CTR. DRIVE
|WEST NYACK, NY
|10994
|AMC Raceway 10
|1025 CORPORATE DRIVE
|WESTBURY, NY
|11590
Billie Eilish Live at The O2 was directed by Sam Wrench who captured the concert with 20 full-sensor cameras with cinematic glass. The film was originally livestreamed as part of the Apple Music Live series and was nominated for Best Music Film for the upcoming 2023 GRAMMY Awards®.
Now, the Extended Cut featuring six previously unreleased performances will be available exclusively in cinemas to audiences worldwide in cinematic 4K with Dolby Atmos sound (where available).
ABOUT BILLIE EILISH
With the release of her sophomore album Happier Than Ever debuting at No. 1 in the Billboard 200 in the U.S. and in 19 countries across the globe, the 21-year-old Los Angeles native remains one of the biggest stars to emerge in the 21st century.
Since the release of her debut single "ocean eyes" in 2015, Eilish continues to shatter the ceiling of music with her genre-defying sound. Fast forward from her humble breakout, her album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S as well as 17 additional countries around the world upon release in 2019 and was the most streamed album of that year.
Both albums were critically acclaimed worldwide and were written, produced and recorded entirely by Billie Eilish and brother FINNEAS. Billie Eilish has made history as the youngest artist to receive nominations and win in all the major categories at the 62nd GRAMMY® Awards, receiving an award for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album, and is also the youngest artist to write and record an official James Bond theme song, "No Time To Die," which won an Academy Award for Best Song this year. Billie Eilish is currently on her sold-out arena world tour.