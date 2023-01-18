Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Billie Eilish Concert Film is Coming to New York City

Billie Eilish Concert Film is Coming to New York City

Billie Eilish Live at The O2 (Extended Cut) will be shown in movie theaters worldwide.

Jan. 18, 2023  

Due to overwhelming global fan demand, 300 new movie theaters have been added to view the breathtaking live concert film Billie Eilish Live at The O2 (Extended Cut). The addition of these sites brings the total to approximately 2500 venues in 70 countries and territories worldwide.

The never-before-seen Extended Cut version of this compelling concert film takes viewers on a visually captivating journey from beginning to end, to the heart of Eilish's record-breaking sold-out "Happier Than Ever, The World Tour."

It features the full-length concert performance as well as intimate and unforgettable moments between Billie and her audience. In just over 95 minutes, the concert film features 27 songs, including hits and fan-favorites "bad guy," "Therefore I Am," "bury a friend," "my future," "Happier Than Ever," "everything i wanted," "Your Power," and many more.

Tickets are on sale now at BillieAtTheO2.com.

Billie Eilish Live at The O2 (Extended Cut) will be shown in movie theaters worldwide via Trafalgar Releasing, including the following local cinemas.

Billie Eilish Live at The O2 (Extended Cut) Screenings

Sheepshead Bay Stm 14 IMAX & RPX 3907 Shore Pkwy BROOKLYN, NY 11235
AMC Clifton Commons 16 405 ROUTE 3 E CLIFTON, NJ 07014
AMC Danbury 16 4 INTERNATIONAL DR DANBURY, CT 06810
Deer Park Stm 16 IMAX & RPX 1050 The Arches Circle DEER PARK, NY 11729
AMC Monmouth Mall 15 180 STATE ROUTE 35 EATONTOWN, NJ 07724
AMC Jersey Gardens 20 651 KAPKOWSKI ROAD ELIZABETH, NJ 07201
Farmingdale Stm 10 & IMAX 20 Michael Avenue FARMINGDALE, NY 11735
Showcase College Point 2855 Ulmer St FLUSHING, NY 11354
AMC Freehold 14 101 TROTTERS WAY FREEHOLD, NJ 07728
Hazlet 12 2821 Highway 35 HAZLET, NJ 07730
Showcase Island 16 185 Morris Avenue HOLTSVILLE, NY 11742
Kaufman Astoria Stm 14 & RPX 35-30 38th St LONG ISLAND CITY, NY 11101-1401
Reading Manville 12 180 N. Main St. MANVILLE, NJ 08 835
AMC New Brunswick 18 17 US HIGHWAY #1 NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ 08901
AMC 34th Street 14 312 WEST 34TH STREET NEW YORK, NY 10001
Essex Crossing & RPX 115 Delancey St NEW YORK, NY 10002
Union Square Stm 17 850 Broadway NEW YORK, NY 10003
AMC Lincoln Square 13 1998 BROADWAY NEW YORK, NY 10023
AMC Empire 25 234 W 42nd St NEW YORK, NY 10036
iPic Theaters Fulton Market 11 Fulton St NEW YORK, NY 10038
AMC Kips Bay 15 570 2nd Ave NEW YORK, NY 10016-6307
Commerce Center Stm 18 & RPX 2399 Route 1 South NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ 08902
AMC Garden State 16 1 GARDEN STATE PLAZA (RT 4 & 17) PARAMUS, NJ 07652
AMC Port Chester 14 40 WESTCHESTER AVE PORT CHESTER, NY 10573
Galleria Mall Stm 16 2001 South Road POUGHKEEPSIE, NY 12601
AMC Rockaway 16 363 MOUNT HOPE AVENUE ROCKAWAY, NJ 07866
ShowPlace 14 Secaucus 650 Plaza Dr. SECAUCUS 07094
Hadley Theatre Stm 16 1000 Corporate CT SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ 07080-2425
Staten Island Stm 16 & RPX 2474 Forest Avenue STATEN ISLAND, NY 10303
AMC Stony Brook 17 2196 NESCONSET HIGHWAY STONY BROOK, NY 11790
Cinemark Watchung and XD 1670 US Route 22 WATCHUNG, NJ 07069
AMC Wayne 14 67 WILLOWBROOK BLVD WAYNE, NJ 07470
AMC Palisades 21 4403 PALISADES CTR. DRIVE WEST NYACK, NY 10994
AMC Raceway 10 1025 CORPORATE DRIVE WESTBURY, NY 11590

Billie Eilish Live at The O2 was directed by Sam Wrench who captured the concert with 20 full-sensor cameras with cinematic glass. The film was originally livestreamed as part of the Apple Music Live series and was nominated for Best Music Film for the upcoming 2023 GRAMMY Awards®.

Now, the Extended Cut featuring six previously unreleased performances will be available exclusively in cinemas to audiences worldwide in cinematic 4K with Dolby Atmos sound (where available).

ABOUT BILLIE EILISH

With the release of her sophomore album Happier Than Ever debuting at No. 1 in the Billboard 200 in the U.S. and in 19 countries across the globe, the 21-year-old Los Angeles native remains one of the biggest stars to emerge in the 21st century.

Since the release of her debut single "ocean eyes" in 2015, Eilish continues to shatter the ceiling of music with her genre-defying sound. Fast forward from her humble breakout, her album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S as well as 17 additional countries around the world upon release in 2019 and was the most streamed album of that year.

Both albums were critically acclaimed worldwide and were written, produced and recorded entirely by Billie Eilish and brother FINNEAS. Billie Eilish has made history as the youngest artist to receive nominations and win in all the major categories at the 62nd GRAMMY® Awards, receiving an award for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album, and is also the youngest artist to write and record an official James Bond theme song, "No Time To Die," which won an Academy Award for Best Song this year. Billie Eilish is currently on her sold-out arena world tour.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares SHRINKING Comedy Series Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares SHRINKING Comedy Series Trailer
At the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association press tour, Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for “Shrinking,” the upcoming comedy starring Jason Segel, and written by Emmy Award-winning “Ted Lasso” executive producer Bill Lawrence, Emmy Award-winning “Ted Lasso” star, writer and co-executive producer Brett Goldstein and Segel. Watch the video now!
VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares THE BIG DOOR PRIZE Series Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares THE BIG DOOR PRIZE Series Trailer
The series stars an ensemble cast led by Chris O’Dowd, Gabrielle Dennis, Ally Maki, Josh Segarra, Damon Gupton, Crystal Fox, Sammy Fourlas and Djouliet Amara. Based on M.O. Walsh’s novel of the same name, “The Big Door Prize” tells the story of a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears. Watch the video trailer now!
The 61st New York Film Festival Sets 2023 Dates Photo
The 61st New York Film Festival Sets 2023 Dates
Lesli Klainberg, president of Film at Lincoln Center, announced that Matt Bolish has been named to the newly created position of managing director of the New York Film Festival (NYFF). In this role, Bolish will work closely with artistic director Dennis Lim, who oversees the curation and programming process, to produce the world-renowned event.

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Watch Anna Uzele in Apple's DEAR EDWARD Series TrailerVIDEO: Watch Anna Uzele in Apple's DEAR EDWARD Series Trailer
January 18, 2023

Watch the video trailer for Apple’s 'Dear Edward,” the highly anticipated series written, showrun and executive produced by Jason Katims and based on Ann Napolitano’s bestselling and acclaimed novel. The trailer features upcoming New York, New York star and original SIX on Broadway Queen Anna Uzele.
VIDEO: Amanda Seyfried Teases Broadway Musical Debut With Evan Rachel Wood After THELMA & LOUISE ReportsVIDEO: Amanda Seyfried Teases Broadway Musical Debut With Evan Rachel Wood After THELMA & LOUISE Reports
January 18, 2023

Amanda Seyfried has confirmed her plans to make her Broadway debut. It was previously reported that Seyfried had missed the Golden Globes because she was workshopping a musical adaptation of Thelma and Louise. She continued to tease the show's music and confirmed Evan Rachel Wood's involvement. Watch the interview video clip now!
VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares SHRINKING Comedy Series TrailerVIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares SHRINKING Comedy Series Trailer
January 18, 2023

At the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association press tour, Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for “Shrinking,” the upcoming comedy starring Jason Segel, and written by Emmy Award-winning “Ted Lasso” executive producer Bill Lawrence, Emmy Award-winning “Ted Lasso” star, writer and co-executive producer Brett Goldstein and Segel. Watch the video now!
VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares THE BIG DOOR PRIZE Series TrailerVIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares THE BIG DOOR PRIZE Series Trailer
January 18, 2023

The series stars an ensemble cast led by Chris O’Dowd, Gabrielle Dennis, Ally Maki, Josh Segarra, Damon Gupton, Crystal Fox, Sammy Fourlas and Djouliet Amara. Based on M.O. Walsh’s novel of the same name, “The Big Door Prize” tells the story of a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears. Watch the video trailer now!
The 61st New York Film Festival Sets 2023 DatesThe 61st New York Film Festival Sets 2023 Dates
January 18, 2023

Lesli Klainberg, president of Film at Lincoln Center, announced that Matt Bolish has been named to the newly created position of managing director of the New York Film Festival (NYFF). In this role, Bolish will work closely with artistic director Dennis Lim, who oversees the curation and programming process, to produce the world-renowned event.
share