Bianca Del Rio Adds Dates to 'Unsanitized' Comedy Tour
Some cities have already sold out while low tickets are being reported in others.
Comedy queen and RuPaul's Drag Race champion Bianca Del Rio adds more shows to her Unsanitized Comedy Tour this Fall. Due to demand, additional dates have been added in DC, NYC and Chicago while 8 new cities have been added to the tour including Nashville, Denver, Kansas City, Salt Lake City and Phoenix. Some cities have already sold out while low tickets are being reported in others. Tickets for newly added shows go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10am local time at thebiancadelrio.com. Don't miss out!
Bianca Del Rio is a dimple-cheeked, larger-than-life drag queen and outrageous comic who isn't afraid to shock and offend. She made history on her "It's Jester Joke" stand-up tour as the first drag queen to headline and sell out Wembley Arena and Carnegie Hall, which was hailed as "something truly extraordinary to witness" (Instinct Magazine).
All along her Unsanitized Comedy Tour, America's funniest drag superstar and self-proclaimed "clown in a gown" will bring her snarky frankness, impeccable timing and politically incorrect humor for a comedy show like no other.
Bianca Del Rio UNSANITIZED COMEDY TOUR
Sept 10 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
Sept 11 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic
Sept 12 - Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Memorial Hall
Sept 13 - Columbus, OH @ Jo Ann Davidson Theatre
Sept 15 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall of Oakland
Sept 16 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
Sept 17 - NYC @ RAD Theater
Sept 18 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
Sept 20 - Durham, NC @ Durham PAC
Sept 21 - Nashville, TN @ Tennessee PAC
Sept 22 - Kansas City, KC @ The Folly Theater
Sept 23 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
Sept 26 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Capitol Theatre
Sept 28 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre
Sept 29 - Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre
Oct 1 - San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre - SOLD OUT
Oct 2 - Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
Oct 3 - San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts
Oct 5 - Portland, OR @ Portland PAC, Newmark Theatre - SOLD OUT
Oct 6 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
Oct 9 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre - SOLD OUT
Oct 10 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic - SOLD OUT
Oct 11 - St Paul, MN @ The Fitzgerald Theater - SOLD OUT
Oct 13 - Cleveland, OH @ The Agora
Oct 14 & 15 - NYC @ The RAD Theater
Oct 16 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
Oct 18 - Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse - FEW TICKETS LEFT
Oct 19 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Café - FEW TICKETS LEFT
Oct 20 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
Oct 21 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
Oct 23 - Newport, KY @ Ovation
Oct 25 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre
Oct 26 - Boston, MA @ Shubert Theatre
Oct 27 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts
Oct 28 - Philadelphia, PA @ Kimmel PAC, Perelman Theater
Oct 30 - Birmingham, AL @ The Lyric Theatre
Nov 1 - Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
Nov 2 - Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre
Nov 6 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
Nov 8 - San Diego, CA @ The Balboa Theatre - FEW TICKETS LEFT
Nov 9 - Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at Ace Hotel