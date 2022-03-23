BeyoncÃ©, Reba McEntire & More to Perform at the Oscars

BeyoncÃ©, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, Reba McEntire and SebastiÃ¡n Yatra will perform this year's nominated songs on the 94th OscarsÂ®, show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced.

The Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT.

This year's Original Song nominees and performers are as follows (in alphabetical order by song title):

"Be Alive" from "King Richard" - Performed by BeyoncÃ©

Music and Lyric by DIXSON and BeyoncÃ© Knowles-Carter

"Dos Oruguitas" from "Encanto" - Performed by SebastiÃ¡n Yatra

Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

"Down To Joy" from "Belfast"

Music and Lyric by Van Morrison

"No Time To Die" from "No Time to Die" - Performed by Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

"Somehow You Do" from "Four Good Days" - Performed by Reba McEntire

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

Van Morrison was invited to perform his nominated song but will not attend the Oscars due to his tour schedule, therefore "Down To Joy" from "Belfast" will not be performed on the broadcast.

The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the DolbyÂ® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT and in more than 200 territories worldwide. American Sign Language (ASL) provided by Certified Deaf Interpreters, live closed captioning and audio description will be available during the live broadcast.