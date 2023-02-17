Bert Kreischer returns to Netflix for his latest stand-up special, Razzle Dazzle.

The special, which was filmed at the Orpheum Theater in Omaha, Nebraska, will premiere globally on March 14, 2023.

The special was directed and Executive Produced by Jeff Tomsic. Bert Kreischer, LeeAnn Kreischer, Tony Hernandez, John Skidmore, and Judi Marmel also executive produced.

Shameless - and shirtless - as ever, Bert Kreischer spills in a riotous set on bodily emissions, being bullied by his kids and the explosive end to his family's escape room outing in his newest Netflix comedy special, Razzle Dazzle.

Watch the video teaser here: