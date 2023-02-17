Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Bert Kreischer Returns to Netflix for His Latest Stand-up Special RAZZLE DAZZLE

The special will premiere globally on March 14, 2023.

Feb. 17, 2023  

Bert Kreischer returns to Netflix for his latest stand-up special, Razzle Dazzle.

The special, which was filmed at the Orpheum Theater in Omaha, Nebraska, will premiere globally on March 14, 2023.

The special was directed and Executive Produced by Jeff Tomsic. Bert Kreischer, LeeAnn Kreischer, Tony Hernandez, John Skidmore, and Judi Marmel also executive produced.

Shameless - and shirtless - as ever, Bert Kreischer spills in a riotous set on bodily emissions, being bullied by his kids and the explosive end to his family's escape room outing in his newest Netflix comedy special, Razzle Dazzle.

Watch the video teaser here:




