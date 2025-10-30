Becky G’s Documentary Film REBBECA to Debut in Cinemas in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, REBBECA, the new film centered on Becky G, will arrive in cinemas for two nights only on Dec. 10 & 13, presented by Live Nation Studios and Trafalgar Releasing. Tickets go on sale November 6. Full screening details will be available HERE. Watch a clip from the movie below.

Filmed during one of the most transformative chapters of her life, while preparing for her first-ever headlining tour and creating her debut Música Mexicana album, REBBECA finds Becky not at the peak, but in the climb.

Through intimate moments with her loved ones and honest reflections, she opens up about loss, love, and the uneven road of self-discovery. Created in the same season she recorded ESQUINAS, the film unfolds as a love letter to her Mexican-American roots and the people who shaped her.

The two-night global cinema event will open with a personal message from Becky to her fans and close with never-before-seen performance footage. “This film isn’t about perfection,” says Becky. “It’s about becoming. REBBECA was filmed in a moment of personal transition, when the questions were still louder than the answers. It’s raw, it’s real, and it’s healing.”

Directed by Jennifer Tiexiera and Gabriela Cavanagh and executive produced for Live Nation Studios by Ryan Kroft and Michael Rapino. Creature Films/Entertainment One executive producers include Mark Ford and Pat Lambert. Becky G, Alejandra Esquivias, Marc Jordan, Mecia Hollar and Benjamin Tischker are also executive producers, and Jessica James Batista, Vaughn Trudeau, and Laura Avila Tacsan are co-executive producers on the film.

ABOUT BECKY G

Becky G is an international recording artist, songwriter, actress, entrepreneur, and activist. With over 28 billion career streams worldwide, the five-time Latin GRAMMY® nominee has earned numerous prestigious awards, including American Music Awards, Latin Music Awards, E! People's Choice Awards, and a Billboard Award. She also has appeared in roles in Power Rangers, FOX's Emmy-winning Empire, and as the voice of Khaji-Da in DC's Blue Beetle.

She is also a dedicated advocate for social change, earning accolades like the 2023 Billboard Women in Music "Impact Award" and recognition as one of the Latin Recording Academy's "Leading Ladies of Entertainment." In 2024, she delivered a breathtaking performance of her Oscar-nominated song, "The Fire Inside," at the Academy Awards.

"ESQUINAS," a celebration of her Mexican-American heritage, amassed over 987 million streams, debuted at #3 on the Regional Mexican Albums chart, and broke into the top 10 on the Top Latin Albums chart. The album's hit single, "POR EL CONTRARIO," topped the Billboard Regional Mexican charts and received a Latin GRAMMY® nomination.

Her latest album, "ENCUENTROS," debuted at #7 on the Latin Albums chart and #25 across all genres on Apple Music. She followed with her CASA GOMEZ: OTRO CAPÍTULO TOUR, which took her across the U.S. and earned her first sold-out arena shows.