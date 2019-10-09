Becky G to Host the 2019 MTV EMAs

You name it, she's got it. Becky G is a force to be reckoned with - she can sing, dance, rap, act - the list goes on! Becky G was born for the spotlight and her multifaceted career is shaping up to be nothing short of iconic. On November 3, she'll be able to add "host of the biggest international music awards show" to her repertoire when the 2019 MTV EMA airs live globally from the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre in Spain.



Becky G was discovered in 2011 after posting song covers online. Since then, she has totally ruled the music scene! Just two years later, Becky G released her debut single "Becky from the Block" that included a cameo from Jennifer Lopez in the song's music video. And that's far from all - this 22-year-old global superstar's achievements include two number one hits on the Billboard Latin Airplay Charts ("Mayores" & "Sin Pijama") and two 2018 Latin American Music Awards, for Favorite Female Artist and Favorite Urban Song.



You may also know her from one of her many collabs with artists like J Balvin, Pitbull, CNCO, and Akon. She's even toured with stars like Katy Perry (a former EMA host who has 6 EMA wins from 32 nominations!). Plus, she's one of the 2019 MTV EMA's Best Pop nominees alongside Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Halsey, the Jonas Brothers, and Shawn Mendes. Now that's some impressive company!



To no surprise, Becky G's unrivaled work ethic didn't stop with music. She was a guest star on FOX TV's Emmy-winning "Empire" series and she made history in the 2017 movie "Power Rangers" when she starred as the first LGBTQ superhero in a major motion picture. You go, girl! We loved her as the Yellow Ranger, and we're ecstatic to see her on-screen once again at the 2019 MTV EMA!

Photo Credit: MTV





Related Articles View More TV Stories