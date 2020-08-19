BWW TV: Apple TV+ Shares a Sneak Peek of This Week's TED LASSO

Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from episode 104 of Ted Lasso, entitled “For the Children” premiering Friday, August 21.

Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from episode 104 of Ted Lasso, entitled "For the Children" premiering Friday, August 21. In the fourth episode, Rebecca hosts the team's annual charity benefit, where Ted stages a reconciliation between Roy and Jamie.

Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time COLLEGE FOOTBALL coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. The series also stars Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence ("Scrubs") via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer's Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series is developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

