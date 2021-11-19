BWW Exclusive: Frank Sinatra & Dean Martin Perform 'Silent Night' & More in Holiday Special Clip

Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin, along with their respective families, joined together for this memorable Christmas celebration filmed in 1967, and not seen in its entirety since its original airing on December 21, 1967. PBS is now airing the Christmas special in full for the holiday season.

Watch the The Sinatra and Dean famillies perform "Deck the Halls", "Silent Night", and more in this exclusive clip!

In addition to more than a dozen holiday classics, Frank and Dean give viewers a special present: a medley of many of their most beloved songs. They're joined by an all-star cast of friends and family: Nancy Sinatra, Frank Sinatra, Jr., Tina Sinatra, Claudia Martin, Craig Martin, Dean Paul Martin, Deana Martin, Gail Martin, Gina Martin, Ricci Martin, Jeanne Martin (Mrs. Dean Martin) and Sammy Davis, Jr. THE DEAN MARTIN AND FRANK SINATRA FAMILY CHRISTMAS SHOW is part of special programming premiering on PBS stations now. Check local PBS listings here.

As a special treat for viewers, new interviews with Nancy and Tina Sinatra and Gail and Deana Martin taped at Capitol Records Studio A are featured in the 90-minute version of the program.

The special is brimming over with fan favorites, including solos by Dean ("I'll Be Home for Christmas"), Frank ("Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"), Nancy Sinatra (a special holiday version of "These Boots Are Made for Walking"); and Gail Martin ("Santa Claus Is Coming To Town").

Dean and Frank duet on a medley of their hits like "I Can't Give You Anything But Love," "Pennies From Heaven," "A Foggy Day," "The Lady Is a Tramp," "All of Me" and more. Fathers Dean and Frank perform with sons Dean-Paul Martin and Frank Sinatra, Jr. on "How Do You Talk to Your Dad?" and with daughters Deana Martin and Tina Sinatra on "Do, Re, Mi." And the entire cast joins in on "There's No Place Like Home for the Holidays" and a medley of beloved Christmas carols, including "Deck The Halls," "O Little Town Of Bethlehem," "Joy To The World" and "Silent Night."