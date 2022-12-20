Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BTS: YET TO COME IN CINEMAS to Screen Worldwide in February

Tickets will be on sale beginning Wed., Jan. 10 at 4pm PST / 7pm EST and on Thurs., Jan. 11 at 9am KST / 12am GMT / 1am CET.

Dec. 20, 2022  

In February 2023, experience BTS' latest concert "BTS in BUSAN" in cinemas worldwide with BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas.

This special cinematic cut, re-edited and remixed for the big screen, features new close-up angles and a whole new view of the entire concert. Recorded in front of a massive sold-out crowd in Busan, South Korea, in October, cinema audiences will watch the group's RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook perform career-spanning hit songs, including "Dynamite," "Butter," and "IDOL," plus the first concert performance of "Run BTS" from the group's latest album Proof.

BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas will be presented by HYBE, Trafalgar Releasing, and CJ 4DPlex in theaters globally from Wed. Feb. 1 for a limited time across 110+ countries/territories. Screenings on Sat. Feb. 4 will be dedicated to "Light Stick Screenings," where audiences can celebrate using the band's signature illuminated merchandise.

Tickets will be on sale at www.btsyettocomeincinemas.com beginning Wed., Jan. 10 at 4pm PST / 7pm EST and on Thurs., Jan. 11 at 9am KST / 12am GMT / 1am CET. Up-to-date ticketing and exhibiting cinema information will be available at the official film website.

In addition to standard cinema formatting, BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas will be released in various special formats, including the immersive 270-degree field of view of ScreenX; 4DX, where the effects reproduce the live atmosphere of the concert; and 4DX Screen, a combination of ScreenX and 4DX.

Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing said, "We look forward to collaborating once again with the teams at CJ 4DPlex, and HYBE to bring BTS' awe-inspiring Busan concert to the big screen in this special cinematic cut. The group's engagement with audiences has always been perfectly suited to the cinema, and we are excited to welcome fans from all corners of the globe to this must-see celebration."

Jong Ryeol Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX said, "We are thrilled to announce our second ScreenX collaboration and first 4DX, 4DXScreeen collaboration with BTS. This film is made for both special formats, which fans can experience our movie completely through enlarged screens with 3 different angles and moving motion seats aligning to BTS's music."

BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas marks Trafalgar Releasing's fifth global title with the pop icons, including 2018's BURN THE STAGE: THE MOVIE, 2019's BRING THE SOUL: THE MOVIE, 2020's BREAK THE SILENCE: THE MOVIE, and 2022's BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - SEOUL: LIVE VIEWING.

About BTS

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene," are a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean boyband that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013.

The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and the way they interact with their fans, the band has established themselves as 21st century pop icons breaking countless world records.

While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN 'Speak Yourself' speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), collected six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles in a span of a year and just over a month, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. They were also named TIME's Entertainer of the Year 2020.

BTS were nominated three years in a row at the 63rd, 64th and 65th GRAMMY Awards and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards (Artist of the Year 2021) and MTV Video Music Awards.



