BTS Star SUGA to Release SUGA: ROAD TO D-DAY Documentary on Disney+

After collaborating with some of the world's biggest artists, including Coldplay, Steve Aoki, The Chainsmokers, and Halsey, BTS star SUGA is heading out on a musical journey, travelling the world in search of inspiration for his upcoming solo album, in SUGA: Road to D-DAY - coming April 21 on Disney+.

Starring SUGA of 21st century pop icons BTS, the upcoming documentary will follow SUGA as he travels around the world from Seoul to Tokyo, Las Vegas and beyond in search of musical inspiration for his upcoming album D-DAY.

Throughout the documentary, viewers will see the star at his most vulnerable, as he discusses his writer's block with other musicians, and delves deep into his most traumatic memories to pen lyrics for several of his latest songs. SUGA: Road to D-DAY also includes exclusive live clips of songs on SUGA's upcoming album D-DAY.

With the documentary slated for an April 21 release, viewers can also visit Disney+ (Hotstar) today to enjoy BTS: PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LA, an exclusive cinematic 4K concert film featuring BTS' live performance at Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium in November 2021; j-hope IN THE BOX, a behind the scenes documentary showcasing the creation of BTS star j-hope's first solo album; and IN THE SOOP : Friendcation - an original travel reality show with a star-studded cast including V of BTS, Itaewon Class' Park Seojun, Parasite star Choi Wooshik, Soundtrack #1's Park Hyungsik, and Peakboy, as the five friends venture off on a surprise trip and enjoy a variety of fun activities together.

Find out the meaning behind D-DAY when SUGA: Road to D-DAY launches April 21 on Disney+ (Hotstar).

About SUGA of BTS

SUGA (Min, Yunki) is a South Korean rapper, songwriter, music producer and member of 21st century pop icons, BTS. SUGA is globally known for his record producing ability with his own solid musical philosophy, constantly pushing the boundaries through his works on BTS albums, solo projects and collaborations with other artists. Since BTS' 2014 Skool Luv Affair, BTS' albums include tracks produced by SUGA.

Through his mixtapes under Agust D, SUGA also suggested his vision as an artist. He participated as a featured artist in music by international musicians such as Juice WRLD, Max, and So-ra Lee, and he also produced music for globally influential artists including Halsey, PSY, Epik High, ØMI and more.

Furthermore, SUGA participated in producing the remix version of Coldplay x BTS' "My Universe," an Original Soundtrack for HYBE's original story 7FATES: CHAKHO called "Stay Live (Prod. SUGA of BTS)," a mobile game OST "Our Island (Prod. SUGA of BTS) [Original Soundtrack]," and Samsung Electronics Galaxy's official ringtone "Over The Horizon."

ABOUT BTS

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene," are a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean boyband that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013.

The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and the way they interact with their fans, the band has established themselves as 21st century pop icons breaking countless world records.

While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN 'Speak Yourself' speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), collected six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles since 2020, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world.

They were also named TIME's Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS are 5-time GRAMMY nominees (63rd to 65th GRAMMY Awards) and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards (Artist of the Year 2021) and MTV Video Music Awards.