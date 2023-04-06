Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement
BTS Star SUGA to Release SUGA: ROAD TO D-DAY Documentary on Disney+

BTS Star SUGA to Release SUGA: ROAD TO D-DAY Documentary on Disney+

Find out the meaning behind D-DAY when SUGA: Road to D-DAY launches April 21 on Disney+ (Hotstar).

Apr. 06, 2023  

After collaborating with some of the world's biggest artists, including Coldplay, Steve Aoki, The Chainsmokers, and Halsey, BTS star SUGA is heading out on a musical journey, travelling the world in search of inspiration for his upcoming solo album, in SUGA: Road to D-DAY - coming April 21 on Disney+.

Starring SUGA of 21st century pop icons BTS, the upcoming documentary will follow SUGA as he travels around the world from Seoul to Tokyo, Las Vegas and beyond in search of musical inspiration for his upcoming album D-DAY.

Throughout the documentary, viewers will see the star at his most vulnerable, as he discusses his writer's block with other musicians, and delves deep into his most traumatic memories to pen lyrics for several of his latest songs. SUGA: Road to D-DAY also includes exclusive live clips of songs on SUGA's upcoming album D-DAY.

With the documentary slated for an April 21 release, viewers can also visit Disney+ (Hotstar) today to enjoy BTS: PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LA, an exclusive cinematic 4K concert film featuring BTS' live performance at Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium in November 2021; j-hope IN THE BOX, a behind the scenes documentary showcasing the creation of BTS star j-hope's first solo album; and IN THE SOOP : Friendcation - an original travel reality show with a star-studded cast including V of BTS, Itaewon Class' Park Seojun, Parasite star Choi Wooshik, Soundtrack #1's Park Hyungsik, and Peakboy, as the five friends venture off on a surprise trip and enjoy a variety of fun activities together.

Find out the meaning behind D-DAY when SUGA: Road to D-DAY launches April 21 on Disney+ (Hotstar).

About SUGA of BTS

SUGA (Min, Yunki) is a South Korean rapper, songwriter, music producer and member of 21st century pop icons, BTS. SUGA is globally known for his record producing ability with his own solid musical philosophy, constantly pushing the boundaries through his works on BTS albums, solo projects and collaborations with other artists. Since BTS' 2014 Skool Luv Affair, BTS' albums include tracks produced by SUGA.

Through his mixtapes under Agust D, SUGA also suggested his vision as an artist. He participated as a featured artist in music by international musicians such as Juice WRLD, Max, and So-ra Lee, and he also produced music for globally influential artists including Halsey, PSY, Epik High, ØMI and more.

Furthermore, SUGA participated in producing the remix version of Coldplay x BTS' "My Universe," an Original Soundtrack for HYBE's original story 7FATES: CHAKHO called "Stay Live (Prod. SUGA of BTS)," a mobile game OST "Our Island (Prod. SUGA of BTS) [Original Soundtrack]," and Samsung Electronics Galaxy's official ringtone "Over The Horizon."

ABOUT BTS

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene," are a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean boyband that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013.

The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and the way they interact with their fans, the band has established themselves as 21st century pop icons breaking countless world records.

While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN 'Speak Yourself' speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), collected six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles since 2020, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world.

They were also named TIME's Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS are 5-time GRAMMY nominees (63rd to 65th GRAMMY Awards) and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards (Artist of the Year 2021) and MTV Video Music Awards.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Photos: Robin Roberts & More More Toast Shonda Rhimes Photo
Photos: Robin Roberts & More More Toast Shonda Rhimes
Attendees included Agnes Chu (President, Entertainment, Conde Nast), Angie Martinez (Radio Personality), Carly Zakin (co-Founder and co-CEO, theSkimm), Chioma Nnadi (EIC, Vogue.com), Don Lemon (Anchor, CNN), Huma Abedin (Political Strategist), Jessica Sibley (CEO, TIME), Linsey Davis (Anchor, ABC News), and more. Check out the photos!
Discovery+ to Premiere THIS IS MARK ROBER and REVENGINEERS Photo
Discovery+ to Premiere THIS IS MARK ROBER and REVENGINEERS
Former NASA engineer Mark Rober became a YouTube sensation thanks to his intricate experiments and hilarious prankster videos. Now, Discovery brings Rober and his brand of science, engineering, storytelling, and hijinks to TV screens across America in two all-new series, “This is Mark Rober.”
Discovery+ & HBO Max to Premiere FUNNY OR DIES HIGH SCIENCE Photo
Discovery+ & HBO Max to Premiere FUNNY OR DIE'S HIGH SCIENCE
The series stars Matt Klinman, and Zack Poitras, featuring Paul Bettany as the voice of futuristic, talking bong “Dr. Oh” who will take Matt and Zack on psychedelic trips of scientific discovery to blow their minds with real facts from the cutting edge of human knowledge. Episodes will become available to stream  at the same time

From This Author - Michael Major


The Hails Share New Single 'Fiona' As an Ode to Fiona AppleThe Hails Share New Single 'Fiona' As an Ode to Fiona Apple
April 6, 2023

The Hails pull back the curtain on another layer of their upcoming debut album with the release of “Fiona.” With production by Pat Howard of Magic City Hippies, the dominance of the Florida indie scene is on full display with “Fiona.'
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats to Release New EP 'What If I'Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats to Release New EP 'What If I'
April 6, 2023

All songs on the What If I EP were produced by Bradley Cook (Bon Iver, Kevin Morby, The War on Drugs) and R.M.B.—the production trio of Rateliff, Meese and James Barone (Beach House). In addition, the track “Slow Pace of Time” features The Preservation Hall Jazz Band’s leader and clarinetist, Charlie Gabriel.
Olivia Jean Shares New Track 'Raving Ghost'Olivia Jean Shares New Track 'Raving Ghost'
April 6, 2023

Featuring backing from such top musicians as My Morning Jacket keyboardist Bo Koster, Jellyfish co-founder Roger Joseph Manning Jr, and drummers Carla Azar (T-Bone Burnett, Nikki Lane) and Patrick Keeler (The Raconteurs, The Afghan Whigs), songs such as the serpentine title track and a frenetic cover of Enya’s classic “Orinoco Flow.'
Showtime Orders SEASONED Comedy Series Starring Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn GrodyShowtime Orders SEASONED Comedy Series Starring Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn Grody
April 6, 2023

Showtime has ordered six episodes of Seasoned, a new series starring Mandy Patinkin and his wife, Kathryn Grody. The scripted comedy - inspired by the couple's real life and relationship - is co-created and co-written by writer-director Ewen Wright and their son Gideon Grody-Patinkin.
Tommy Emmanuel Joined by Little Feat & Sam Bush for Cover of 'Cajun Girl'Tommy Emmanuel Joined by Little Feat & Sam Bush for Cover of 'Cajun Girl'
April 6, 2023

Grammy-nominated acoustic guitarist extraordinaire, composer and global touring artist TOMMY EMMANUEL has released the video for his musically virtuosic and exhilarating cover of the 1988 Little Feat classic “Cajun Girl,” featuring Little Feat and Sam Bush. 
share