BTS' LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF Comes to U.S. Cinemas on October 27

Supergroup BTS is coming back to U.S. movie theaters for one special night on October 27. Following the success of "BTS WORLD TOUR LOVE YOURSELF IN SEOUL" in movie theaters on January 26, which grossed over $2.8 million at the domestic box office and holds the spot of highest one-day gross for a music event for Fathom and the North American event cinema industry, BTS will bring the group's mega-hit "LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF" world tour to cinemas across the U.S. This is the first time a BTS concert will be broadcast simultaneously across all time zones to movie theaters, just hours after being captured live.

The "LOVE YOURSELF" tour started in August 2018, and the world stadium tour "LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF" began in May of this year and has totaled 62 performances in countries and regions all around the world (North America, South America, Europe, and Asia). The tour will wrap at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul, South Korea and the concert will be captured live in front of a sold-out crowd at BTS' penultimate tour date and aired just hours later that same day for U.S. audiences. Fathom Events is the only distributor in the U.S. with the capabilities to offer fans this exclusive opportunity.

This momentous event will unite fans around the globe in celebrating the group's most loved hits and unprecedented international fame. U.S. fans won't want to miss this exclusive opportunity to enjoy what will be one of BTS' most historic moments together with other members of the BTS Army in cinemas - at the same time all across the nation.





