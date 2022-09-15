Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BRING IT ON: CHEER OR DIE to Premiere on SYFY in October

The film premieres on October 8th from 9-11 p.m. on SYFY.

Sep. 15, 2022  

Ready? OK! The seventh installment in the Bring It On Franchise, and the first to take a stab at the slasher genre, premieres on October 8th from 9-11 p.m. on SYFY.

"Bring It On: Cheer or Die" follows team co-captains Abby (Kerri Medders) and McKayla (Tiera Skovbye) and their Diablos teammates who are forbidden from doing any risky cheer stunts by their overly cautious school principal (Missi Pyle) and fear that they will be laughed out of the upcoming regional cheer competition.

The squad comes up with a plan to choreograph a winning routine in secret, at a nearby abandoned school. Once at the school to rehearse, the cheerleaders begin to disappear one by one. By the time they realize they're locked inside with a killer, it may be too late for any of them to survive. They must use their skills to fight off a killer who gives them only one choice: Cheer or die!

From Universal 1440 Entertainment, a production arm of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, and Beacon Pictures, Bring It On: Cheer Or Die debuts on Digital and DVD on September 27, 2022 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Watch the new trailer here:

