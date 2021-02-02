BRIDGE AND TUNNEL Episode 3 Airs on Epix Feb. 7

After breaking up with Jill, Jimmy finds inspiration in a different style of photography, while Artie is dreading Jimmy's departure for Alaska. Meanwhile, Stacey suspects Mikey may have eyes for Tammy, while Jill battles her overbearing mother Lana.

Written, directed and produced by Edward Burns (Saving Private Ryan, Public Morals), this dramedy series set in 1980 revolves around a group of recent college grads setting out to pursue their dreams in Manhattan while still clinging to the familiarity of their working-class Long Island home town.

The series features a stellar ensemble cast including Sam Vartholomeos (Star Trek: Discovery), Caitlin Stasey (Reign, Please Like Me), Gigi Zumbado (9-1-1, Criminal Minds, Scream), JanLuis Castellanos (13 Reasons Why, Marvel's Runways), Brian Muller (The Deuce, Madame Secretary, The Good Wife), Isabella Farrell (The Good Fight) and Barrett Wilbert Weed (Mean Girls on Broadway).

In addition to Burns, the series is also executive produced by Aaron Lubin (Something Borrowed, Public Morals) and Lori Keith Douglas (The Village, Friends from College). This is the second series from EPIX Studios. BRIDGE AND TUNNEL will be internationally distributed by MGM.

EPIX®, an MGM company, is a premium television network delivering a broad line-up of quality original series and documentaries, the latest movie releases and classic film franchises - all available on TV, on demand, online and across devices. EPIX® has tripled the amount of original programming on the network and has become a destination for original premium content with series including Godfather of Harlem, starring and executive produced by Forest Whitaker; Perpetual Grace, LTD, starring Sir Ben Kingsley; spy thriller Deep State; epic fantasy drama series Britannia; War of the Worlds, from Howard Overman and starring Gabriel Byrne and Elizabeth McGovern; two-part music docuseries Laurel Canyon; docuseries SLOW BURN based on the hit podcast; docuseries NFL: The Grind, from NFL FILMS and hosted by Rich Eisen; Belgravia, from Julian Fellowes, Gareth Neame and the creative team from Downton Abbey; six-part docuseries Helter Skelter: An American Myth, executive produced and directed by Lesley Chilcott; music docuseries By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem; six-part docuseries Enslaved featuring Hollywood icon and human rights activist Samuel L. Jackson; season two of Pennyworth, the origin story of Batman's butler Alfred and dramedy Bridge and Tunnel, written and directed by Ed Burns; as well as upcoming premieres of drama Chapelwaite, based on the short story Jerusalem's Lot by Stephen King and starring Academy Award winner Adrien Brody and docuseries Fiasco. Launched in October 2009, EPIX® is available nationwide through cable, telco, satellite and emerging digital distribution platforms as well as through its EPIX NOW app, providing more movies than any other network with thousands of titles available for streaming.

For more information about EPIX, go to www.EPIX.com. Follow EPIX on Twitter @EpixHd (http://www.twitter.com/EpixHD) and on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/EPIX), Youtube (http://youtube.com/EPIX), Instagram (http://instagram.com/EPIX) and Snapchat @EPIXTV.