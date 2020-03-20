BRAVO's Andy Cohen Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Bravo talk show host and producer Andy Cohen revealed on social media today that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The diagnosis will put a hold on Cohen's recently announced at-home format change for his talk show Watch What Happens Live, conducting interviews from his home, which was set to begin this Sunday.

He writes, "After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we're putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves."

See his post below:





