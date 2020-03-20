BRAVO's Andy Cohen Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Article Pixel Mar. 20, 2020  

BRAVO's Andy Cohen Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Bravo talk show host and producer Andy Cohen revealed on social media today that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The diagnosis will put a hold on Cohen's recently announced at-home format change for his talk show Watch What Happens Live, conducting interviews from his home, which was set to begin this Sunday.

He writes, "After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we're putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves."

See his post below:



