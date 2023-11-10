BLUE BEETLE Begins Streaming On Max Next Week

Blue Beetle will be available on Max starting November 17.

By: Nov. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey & More Photo 1 Video: Watch the Full MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway After Moving to New York Ci Photo 2 Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway
SHUCKED, SPAMALOT & More Set For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Performances on NBC Photo 3 SHUCKED, SPAMALOT & More Set For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 4 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!

BLUE BEETLE Begins Streaming On Max Next Week

Warner Bros. Pictures' BLUE BEETLE will make its streaming debut on Max next Friday, November 17.

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes the feature film BLUE BEETLE, marking the DC Super Hero's first time on the big screen. The film, directed by Ángel Manuel Soto, stars Xolo Maridueña in the title role as well as his alter ego, Jaime Reyes.

Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab.

When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE BEETLE.

Soto (“Charm City Kings,” “The Farm”) directs from a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (“Miss Bala”), based on characters from DC. John Rickard and Zev Foreman are producing, with Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman and Garrett Grant serving as executive producers.

Watch the new trailer here:



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
BLUE BEETLE Begins Streaming On Max Next Week Photo
BLUE BEETLE Begins Streaming On Max Next Week

BLUE BEETLE, the highly anticipated streaming series, is coming to MAX. Don't miss out on this exciting film! From Warner Bros. Pictures comes the feature film BLUE BEETLE, marking the DC Super Hero's first time on the big screen. The film, directed by Ángel Manuel Soto, stars Xolo Maridueña in the title role as well as his alter ego, Jaime Reyes.

2
Video: First Look at HUSH Season Two on ALLBLK Photo
Video: First Look at HUSH Season Two on ALLBLK

The series includes Caryn Ward Ross (ALLBLK’s Monogamy, CW’s Jane the Virgin), Candiace Dillard Bassett (The Real Housewives of Potomac, The Christmas Lottery), TS Madison (Zola, The TS Madison Experience), Khalilah Joi (Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19), Asiahn (The Chi), Rob Gordon (The Christmas Lottery, Holiday Heartbreak), and more. Watch the video!

3
Oxygen True Crime to Premiere THE PIKE COUNTY MURDERS: A FAMILY MASSACRE Photo
Oxygen True Crime to Premiere THE PIKE COUNTY MURDERS: A FAMILY MASSACRE

Oxygen, the home of high-quality true crime programming, digs deep to uncover answers to the questions surrounding how and why several members of the Rhoden and Gilley family were viciously slain in a case that had the entire state of Ohio horrified and on edge. Watch a video preview of the special now!

4
Video: OFTV Unveils Official Trailer for New Whitney Cummings Special Photo
Video: OFTV Unveils Official Trailer for New Whitney Cummings Special

MOUTHY comes on the heels of the successful OFTV original comedy series WHITNEY CUMMINGS PRESENTS. The series has aired the roast of Bert Kreischer, as well as Whitney Cummings herself, with a star-studded lineup including Tom Segura, Dan Levy, Ke$ha, Bob the Drag Queen, Trevor Wallace, Miranda Cosgrove, Robin Tran, and more. Watch the video now!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Eddie Murphy & Tracee Ellis Ross in CANDY CANE LANE Trailer Video
Eddie Murphy & Tracee Ellis Ross in CANDY CANE LANE Trailer
First Look at Apple TV+'s THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Animated Special Video
First Look at Apple TV+'s THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Animated Special
Andy Cohen Performs a Vegas-Style Musical Number at BravoCon Video
Andy Cohen Performs a Vegas-Style Musical Number at BravoCon
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
WICKED
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
SHUCKED
SIX