BLACK WIDOW Arrives Early on Digital August 10

Marvel Studios' "Black Widow" arrives early on all major digital platforms on Aug. 10 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on Sept. 14.

"Black Widow" fans can enjoy the film in stunning Ultra HD quality and immersive Dolby Atmos audio along with never-before-seen bonus footage, including nine deleted scenes, bloopers and featurettes.

In Marvel Studios' action-packed spy thriller "Black Widow," Natasha Romanoff - aka Black Widow - confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises.

Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz is Melina. "Black Widow" - the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe - is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige.