BLACK PANTHER 2 Sets 2022 Release Date

The sequel to the hit film Black Panther is set to release on May 6, 2022, according to Variety. The news was revealed at D23 expo today, August 24.

"We're not taking our time, we're really trying to get it right," director Ryan Coogler said.

Marvel's previously announced films include "Black Widow" (May 1, 2020); "The Eternals" (Nov. 6, 2020); "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (Feb. 12, 2021); "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" (May 7, 2021); "Thor: Love and Thunder" (Nov. 5, 2021) and an unannounced film slated for July 29, 2022.

"Black Panther" stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, with Angela Bassett, with Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis. The film is directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige with Louis D'Esposito, VICTORIA Alonso, Nate Moore, Jeffrey Chernov and Stan Lee serving as executive producers. Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole wrote the screenplay. "Black Panther" first released in U.S. theaters on February 16, 2018.





