BId Now To Get Drawn Into An Episode Of RICK AND MORTY And Meet Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon

Bid now for your chance to get drawn in to an episode of Rick and Morty, and to meet the show's creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon!

"Wubba lubba dub dub, friends!

At the end of Season 3 of Rick and Morty, there were some important questions left unanswered - Is Evil Morty coming back? Whatever happened to Morty Jr.? How's Mr. Poopybutthole doing? The gag clauses in our contracts prevent us from sharing any details. But let's just say it's really weird and about to get a whole lot weirder. Want to see for yourself?

For only a $10 donation, you and a friend could win a trip to Los Angeles, meet creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, and tour the RICK AND MORTY production studio. Then, we'll get you drawn into a future episode! You'll also get to take home a RICK AND MORTY merch bundle! Airfare and hotel are included as well!

Your donation supports NEXT for AUTISM and Bergen County's United Way, helping to transform the national landscape of services for people with autism. If you want to give more, you'll get extra entries and score some cool RICK AND MORTY rewards!

It's time to get schwifty in here! We can't wait to meet you and a friend!"

-Rick & Morty Team

NEXT for AUTISM transforms the national landscape of services for people with autism by strategically designing, launching, and supporting innovative programs. We believe that individuals with autism have the potential to live fulfilling, productive lives when supported by excellent services and connected to their communities. We continually ask, what's next for people on the autism spectrum?

While many organizations engage in advocacy or fund scientific research, NEXT for AUTISM addresses the needs of people with autism and their families across the country, right now. We create and support exceptional educational, clinical, and vocational programs, all cutting-edge, all with an eye towards affecting fundamental shifts in current approaches to autism services.





