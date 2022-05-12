BIOGRAPHY: BOBBY BROWN Comes to A&E Directed by J. Kevin Swain

J. Kevin Swain, the Emmy and Grammy-nominated director and producer of a distinguished array of large and small-screen credits, is once again at the helm of a highly anticipated television event. He is the director and executive producer of "Biography: Bobby Brown," a two-part series premiering on the A&E Network on Monday, May 30, 2022. The in-depth look at the legendary R&B singing star airs over two consecutive nights at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

For "Biography: Bobby Brown," Swain traveled with Brown, gaining exclusive access and interviews with family members, friends, and colleagues to create an up-close and personal look at the Grammy and American Music Award winner's journey to superstardom, as well as his struggles with sobriety and the tragic deaths of his two children and first wife, Whitney Houston. The newest entry in the esteemed A&E "Biography" series is the most definitive documentary yet of Bobby Brown, who has sold more than twenty million records worldwide with New Edition and more than twelve million records as a solo artist. Swain's association with Brown stretches back more than a decade, as he served as one of the original producers and director for "Being Bobby Brown," the hit 2005-2006 Bravo reality series.

"This is Bobby's opportunity to have a first-person narrative and say, 'This is the life I want you to know about,'" says Swain. The close relationship between the one-time R&B "Bad Boy" and his director adds a level of intimacy to the "Biography" project. "Bobby and I have date back to 'Being Bobby Brown,' his reality show with Whitney. I was fortunate to direct the episodes in London, Miami, and Atlanta, so we have a great relationship," says Swain, a native of South Central, Los Angeles. "I told Bobby some years ago, 'We must tell your story somehow.' Then last year, as his life and work got busier, I got a call from him saying, 'Do you want to direct my documentary?' I'm like, 'Sure, let's do it.'"

Bobby Brown adds, "My longstanding relationship and great respect for Kevin made it an easy choice to select him to direct my documentary."

"Biography: Bobby Brown" is produced for A&E Network by Brown Ribbon Entertainment, Entertainment One (eOne), and Creature Films. J. Kevin Swain serves as executive producer for eOne along with Tara Long and Lauren Lazin.

Other major projects for the sought-after creative executive include the 2022 Essence Women In Hollywood event, the 2022 New Edition The Culture Tour, and the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Swain will also direct the upcoming inaugural Pharrell Williams' Something In The Water Festival, which will be held in June 2022, in the Nation's Capital; and the 2022 AfroPunk Festival in Miami. He will also complete the docuseries "Paris Noire," which examines the historic legacy of African Americans in The City of Light.