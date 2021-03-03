BIG GIRL Web Series To Premiere On Streaming Platform Seeka TV

Big Girl, from creator and star Katharine Scarborough, and producers Elaine White and Alyssa Cartee (collectively Brazen NYC), is set to premiere on March 29th, 2021 on streaming platform Seeka TV. Big Girl stars Scarborough as Katie, a fearless, plus-size woman who strives to succeed in our size-obsessed culture. She unapologetically lives her life to the fullest, despite toxic friends, bad dates, and a fatphobic society. She won't be sidelined as a funny sidekick or a punchline, because it's time for a different leading lady.

In five comedic, short episodes, each emulating a different film genre, we follow Katie as she makes her enemies get the hell out of her way, and she triumphs outrageously. Big Girl was the winner of Best Sketch Comedy, Best Director, Best Ensemble Cast, Best Script, and Best Episode at the British Web Awards, Best Director and Best Series at Two Roads International Film Festival, and Best Actress at Last Shot Film Festival. Big Girl received nominations for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress at the British Web Awards, and Best Writing, Best Actress, and Best Featured Performer at Two Roads International Film Festival, and is an Official Selection of the Miami Web Fest, The New York Lift-Off Film Festival, and the New Jersey Web Fest.

Katharine Scarborough (Creator and Star) is an award-winning New York City based actress and writer. She received her MFA in Acting from the New School for Drama, and trained with the Moscow Art Theater and The People's Improv Theater. She held an Artist Residency with Mabou Mines where, under the mentorship of JoAnne Akalaitis, she developed her show Myth Keeper, which she then produced in Residency at the Brick Theater in Williamsburg. She is Associate Artistic Director of Asterism Theater Company and recently launched her award-winning original web series, Big Girl, with Brazen NYC. More info at www.katharinescarborough.com

Elaine White (Producer, DP, Art Director) is a staff editor for top parenting site ScaryMommy.com. She recently produced, directed, and edited the Geico-sponsored short documentary series "The Motherhood Center" about maternal mental health in the perinatal period. Elaine has edited for a variety of brands include Proctor and Gamble, Huggies, Axe, and Audi. Past DP credits include sketch comedy with all female group "The Box", "Blogologues: The Internet Performed", and "New Team Honeybear". Elaine is a cofounder of Brazen NYC.

Alyssa Cartee (Producer, Director) is making her directorial debut with Big Girl. As senior producer/editor on the creative team at Newsy, Alyssa recently produced the creative and promotional work for "A Broken Trust", a documentary about the lack of justice for Native American sexual assault victims. She studied journalism at Mizzou's J-School and spent four years in commercial post-productions. Alyssa has produced and edited for The Broadway Zone, Nylon, Curious Elixers, Bric TV's "Passport Control with Medhi Barakchian", "Webseries: the Webseries", and "The Box". She is a cofounder of Brazen NYC.