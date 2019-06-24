BIG BROTHER Returns This Summer with Multiplatform Programming for 21st Season

BIG BROTHER returns this summer with exciting interactive and cross-platform programming for fans to enjoy throughout the series' 21st season. This season's programming includes the return of the popular 24/7 BIG BROTHER Live Feeds on the CBS ALL ACCESS subscription service. Across CBS' digital platforms, fans can expect exclusive digital content with evicted Houseguests, including interviews, never-before-seen clips and more.

CBS' summer reality hit debuts with a two-night premiere event Tuesday, June 25 and Wednesday, June 26 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. BIG BROTHER AFTER DARK premieres on Pop Wednesday, June 26.

Details of the social, interactive and multiplatform features this season include:

· CBS All Access

· BIG BROTHER Live Feeds: CBS All Access' BIG BROTHER Live Feeds offer an in-depth, exclusive pass to the show across platforms. Fans will have the opportunity to watch all the action inside the BIG BROTHER house when the Live Feeds begin on Wednesday, June 26 at 9:00 PM, PT/Thursday, June 27 at 12:00 AM, ET. Feeds will be available through the CBS ALL ACCESS subscription service on a monthly basis: limited commercials for $5.99/month or commercial-free for $9.99/month.

· Watch Season 21 of BIG BROTHER live and on-demand across devices: Through CBS All Access, fans across the U.S. will be able to stream the live, local broadcast of BIG BROTHER across platforms and catch up on every episode on-demand after they air. CBS ALL ACCESS subscribers can watch BIG BROTHER online at CBS.com, on mobile devices via the CBS App for iOS and Android, and on Roku Players, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, Playstation 4, Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Amazon Prime Video Channels.

· Every episode from every season of BIG BROTHER: CBS ALL ACCESS offers BIG BROTHER fans the opportunity to watch every episode from every season of BIG BROTHER.

· BIG BROTHER on CBS.com and the CBS App:

· Watch recent BIG BROTHER episodes: Fans without a CBS ALL ACCESS subscription will still be able to catch up on the latest episodes from this season on CBS.com and the CBS App for mobile devices and tablets.

· BIG BROTHER Interactive Elements and Social Media:

· BIG BROTHER Social Accounts: On Twitter, fans can follow @CBSBigBrother for updates and polls on the show. On BIG BROTHER's Facebook page, fans can get updates on the show and exclusive content all summer long from inside the house, including Facebook Stories. BIG BROTHER's Instagram account (@CBS_BigBrother) will feature exclusive photos and familiar BIG BROTHER faces as well as Instagram stories.

BIG BROTHER will be presented multiple nights of the week across broadcast and cable television:

· BIG BROTHER on the CBS Television Network: BIG BROTHER will again have three weekly episodes. Following the Tuesday, June 25 and Wednesday, June 26 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) two-night premiere, BIG BROTHER will be broadcast Sunday, June 30 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) and Tuesday, July 2 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). The first live eviction airs Wednesday, July 3. As of Wednesday, July 10, the show moves to its regular schedule of Wednesdays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), Thursdays, featuring the live evictions (9:00-10:00 PM, LIVE ET/delayed PT), and Sundays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). The series is hosted by Julie Chen Moonves.

· BIG BROTHER AFTER DARK on Pop: For the seventh consecutive year, Pop will bring fans the exclusive live television broadcast of BIG BROTHER AFTER DARK (BBAD), an unfiltered late-night feed inside the BIG BROTHER house. Premiering Wednesday, June 26 (12:00-3:00 AM), BBAD will air seven nights a week for 13 straight weeks - over 250 hours of live television all summer long. For a complete schedule, please visit www.poptv.com/bbad.

Fans will also have an opportunity to win a trip to Los Angeles for the live BIG BROTHER finale by watching BBAD on PopTV and using THE CODE words displayed during the broadcast to enter The Orwell Games Sweepstakes. For details, visit www.poptv.com/bbad.

BIG BROTHER follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $500,000. BIG BROTHER is produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on THE WALL Entertainment, in association with Endemol Shine North America.





