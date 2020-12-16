BETTY WHITE'S PET SET The Complete Series Will Be Available on DVD

BETTY WHITE'S PET SET, a long-unseen series created by and starring the sitcom legend, will make its debut on digital platforms and DVD on February 23, 2021. Celebrating the show's 50th anniversary, BETTY WHITE'S PET SET will be released by MPI Media Group in partnership with Darren Wadyko Media and Albets Enterprises. The three entities have come together to make this series available to fans, marking the first time it will be seen in decades. "If I haven't told you already, I will now. The Pet Set is one of my favorite shows. I'm thrilled it's going to be seen again after all these years," says Betty White.

In an unparalleled television career spanning over 70 years, the beloved Betty White has brought laughter and joy to millions of fans of all ages via such hit series as The Golden Girls, The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Hot in Cleveland, as well as countless game show appearances. In 1971, just prior to Betty's sitcom superstardom, she created and hosted a weekly program celebrating her lifelong love of ANIMALS. Produced with her husband Allen Ludden (Password), BETTY WHITE'S PET SET featured Betty welcoming celebrity friends with their dogs, cats and horses - in addition to a wide range of wild animals including tigers, bears, elephants, lions, wolves, gorillas, chimps, cougars, cheetahs, seals, kangaroos, zebras, eagles, snakes and penguins - both in the studio and on location.

The 39 episodes of BETTY WHITE'S PET SET - unseen for decades - feature such entertainment greats as Carol Burnett, Doris Day, Jimmy Stewart, Mary Tyler Moore, Burt Reynolds, Shirley Jones, Michael Landon, Barbara Eden, James Brolin, Della Reese, Vincent Price, Rod Serling and many more.

Betty White has received eight Emmy Awards in various categories, three American Comedy Awards, three SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS and a Grammy Award, among many others. She has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, is a 1985 Television Hall of Fame inductee, and a 2009 Disney Legend. Dubbed "the first lady of game shows," she was the first woman to receive a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host.

A television pioneer, she was one of the first women to exert control in front of and behind the camera and is recognized as the first woman to produce a sitcom, Life with Elizabeth, which led to her receiving the honorary title Mayor of Hollywood in 1955.

Special features on the BETTY WHITE'S PET SET DVD include a look behind the scenes of the series, original promotional spots, the featurettes "Betty White: Game Show Goddess" and "Daytime Hostess: The Betty White Show," Betty's Photo Album and her public service ads.