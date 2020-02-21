BET Networks, NAACP Image Awards and ABFF Pay Tribute to the African American Community

In back-to-back events, the African American community comes together for a weekend celebrating Black excellence. On February 22, the 51st NAACP IMAGE AWARDS airing live on BET Networks is the preeminent multicultural awards show from an African American point of view. It celebrates the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film and honors individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors. The next evening, the American Black Film Festival will host its annual awards season gala, ABFF Honors. The ceremony celebrates Black culture by recognizing individuals who have made distinguished contributions to American entertainment. The honorees being celebrated at ABFF Honors have leveraged their career to carve out a space for people of color in Hollywood helping to create a more diverse landscape. ABFF Honors is an opportunity for the industry to acknowledge how far entertainment has come and thank the individuals who have made it their mission to propel the African American community forward.

"In a year of stellar productions featuring stand-out performances by African Americans, it is fitting that the 2020 awards season concludes with a celebration by our community honoring its own," said Jeff Friday, ABFF Ventures CEO and Founder.

"Both NAACP and BET Networks share the same values and commitment to our community and its social impact. With the NAACP's half-century of history acknowledging the achievements of African Americans across entertainment and activism, this partnership allows BET to further our mission to entertain, engage and empower our viewers by delivering this cultural pillar to the communities we serve, said Scott Mills, President of BET Networks.

Black Excellence weekend honorees include:

NAACP Image Awards

● Congressman John Lewis, the Chairman's Award

● Global music and fashion icon, business entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Rihanna, the President's Award

The 51st NAACP Images Awards special will air LIVE on BET on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 8pm/7c from Pasadena, California. The star-studded night will also feature appearances by Alicia Keys, Brie Larson, Dave Bautista, Evan Alex, Jamie Foxx, Janelle Monae, JB Smoove, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lena Waithe, Leslie Odom Jr., Michael B. Jordan, Morgan Freeman, Octavia Spencer, Robin Thede, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Sterling K. Brown, Tamron Hall and Tiffany Haddish, Winston Duke and special performances by H.E.R. and Jill Scott. Five-time NAACP IMAGE AWARDS Winner, Anthony Anderson, will return as host of this year's awards program, marking his 7th consecutive year in the role.

ABFF Honors

● Louis Gossett, Jr., Hollywood Legacy Award

● Jamie Foxx, Excellence in the Arts Award

● Lena Waithe, Industry Renaissance Award

● Cynthia Erivo, Rising Star Award

● "The Wire," Classic Television Award.

Presented by ABFF Venturesthe 2020 ABFF Honors, hosted by Emmy-nominated comedian and actor Deon Cole (Black-ish), is the Fourth Annual awards seasongala dedicated to saluting excellence in the motion picture and television industry. In addition to the individual tributes, the ceremony also presents a competitive award for "Movie of the Year" and "Classic Television of the Year' in recognition of a time honored-series that has made an indelible impact on audiences.. Previous honorees and presenters include Denzel Washington, Don Cheadle, Robert Downey, Jr. Regina King, Will Packer, Ryan Coogler, Ava DuVernay, Tiffany Haddish, Issa Rae, Viola Davis, Cicely Tyson, Octavia Spencer, Armie Hammer, the late Diahann Carroll and more.





