BELLE COLLECTIVE Receives Early Renewal at OWN

Oprah Winfrey Network has announced the early renewal of its popular unscripted series “Belle Collective,” following its successful current season, airing Friday nights at 8 PM ET/PT.

In the current season to date, OWN’s "Belle Collective" is achieving double-digit growth over its prior season on Friday nights with Women 25-54, climbing +25% in the demo and ranking as the #2 cable program on Friday nights with African-American Women 25-54.

Tambra Cheri, Marie Hamilton-Abston, Aikisha Holly-Colon, Lateshia Pearson, Latrice Rogers, Sophia O. Williams aka “Sogucci” and Selena Johnson are the dynamic ladies of “Belle Collective.” This group of entrepreneurs proudly represent their hometown of Jackson, Mississippi, showcasing the very best of Black female entrepreneurship in the modern South today. They skillfully navigate their businesses, charity work, and the ups and downs of their personal lives, all while looking fabulous and maintaining their signature blend of sweet and spice.

“Belle Collective” is airing all-new episodes Friday nights at 8 PM ET/PT as it heads towards its two-part reunion specials. The series is produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment with Carlos King, Rajah Ahmed, Brent Nisbett and Jon Collins as executive producers.

Comments