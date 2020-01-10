BBC America's SEVEN WORLDS, ONE PLANET to Now Premiere With Australia Episode

In response to the widespread devastation caused by the fires in Australia, BBC AMERICA's upcoming nature documentary series on the seven continents, Seven Worlds, One Planet, will now begin with the Australia episode and will inform viewers of how they can support relief efforts. The Sir David Attenborough-narrated series begins Saturday, January 18, at 9pm/8c on BBC AMERICA, AMC, IFC and SundanceTV. There are ways you can help today, visit BBCA.com/howtohelp with links for more information and details from organizations who are helping on the ground.

"Seven Worlds, One Planet is a series about the majesty and fragility of our planet, capturing precious stories of wildlife at a pivotal moment," said Sarah Barnett, President Entertainment Group + AMC Studios, AMC Networks. "The catastrophic wildfires occurring right now in Australia are a reminder to us all of the importance of protecting our environment and the animals that inhabit it. Given these devastating events, we have decided to change our schedule to draw attention to and share ways to support relief efforts in Australia."

The Australia episode was filmed before the fires began. Filming locations and species featured in the episode include Eastern Grey Kangaroo, Dingo, Wombat, Jottus Jumping Spider in New South Wales; Tasmanian Devil in Tasmania; Cassowary and Budgerigar in Queensland; Red Flying Fox, Perentie and Thorny Devil in Northern Territory and more.





Related Articles View More TV Stories